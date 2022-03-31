ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Secret video shows government’s fake newscast about nuclear strike on Indianapolis

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umaXt_0evx3fyg00

During the fictitious attack, the NSA said they city experienced a 1 kiloton nuclear detonation that resulted in "total devastation over a 20 square block area."

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3

35K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Strike#Newscast#Nsa
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WRAL

Iran's strike on Iraq puts US in awkward position amid nuclear talks

CNN — The United States appears to be keen to tell the world that it wasn't the target of Iranian missile strikes in Iraq on Sunday. Iran said it was targeting Israeli "strategic centers" in the northern city of Erbil, but Iraqi-Kurdish authorities said the missiles fell close to a US consulate under construction. Baghdad summoned the Iranian ambassador. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office refused to comment on the Iranian claim.
MIDDLE EAST
WSAV News 3

Native Hawaiian hula teacher will appear on US quarters

HONOLULU (AP) — The late Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole is among five women who will be individually featured on U.S. quarters next year as part of a program that depicts notable women on the coins. The U.S. Mint said Wednesday the other side of each quarter will show George Washington. It described Kanaka’ole, who died in […]
HAWAII STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy