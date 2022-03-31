Middle School Sports Report: Hamlet softball, baseball and Ellerbe soccer all win

Catcher Kinsie Lyerly had an inside-the-park home run on Wednesday.

A pair of sweeps by the Hamlet baseball and softball teams, along with the Ellerbe soccer teams, highlighted local middle school play on Wednesday.

Lady Red Rams mercy East Hoke behind Quick’s no-hitter

Playing on the road at East Hoke, the Hamlet Middle School softball team rolled the Lady Eagles 26-1 in three innings.

Pitcher Mackenzie Quick dominated from the circle, throwing a no-hitter and striking out seven batters in the process.

At the plate, Amariyana Ingram went 3-for-3 to lead the team. Hayden Robinson and Kinsie Lyerly both batted 2-for-3 and each had an inside-the-park home run.

Kalynn McCormick added two hits in her two trips to the dish, and Quick, Olivia Brown and Lexi Smith all chipped in one hit.

Now 2-2 on the season, the Lady Red Rams will play Carver Middle School on Monday.

Hodges’ perfect game leads Red Rams past East Hoke

On the baseball diamond, Evan Hodges also dominated and threw a perfect game on the road at East Hoke. He recorded an impressive 16 strikeouts to help keep the Red Rams’ undefeated start going.

Hamlet got on the board in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single from Hodges, who scored Steve James (double).

Terande Spencer led off the fifth with a bunt single and advanced to second and third on passed balls. Tristan Chavis drew a walk, and with runners on first and third, they advanced on a dropped third strike to Amer Morrison.

An errant throw to first base allowed Spencer to score from third. With runners on second and third, another passed ball scored Chavis. A ground out to second by Drew Gause scored Morrison to make it 4-0.

James led off the sixth with a double to center and advanced to third on a single by Hodges. A sacrifice fly to right by Hayden Wheeler scored James and Hodges moved to second. Hodges scored the final run on a single to center by Chavis.

Hamlet (4-0) will play three games next week, starting with a home game against Carver on Monday. The Red Rams will host Anson Orange and Spring Hill on Tuesday and Thursday.

Ellerbe soccer defeats rival Cordova

Back in action for the second time this week, the Ellerbe Middle School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams earned another sweep.

Playing at Cordova Middle School, the Lady Wildcats only needed one half to mercy-rule the Lady Cavaliers. Ellerbe won 6-0.

Scoring four goals for the Lady Wildcats was Mariana Gnozalez Aguilar, who also scored two goals in Tuesday’s win. Adding the other two first-half tallies was Yulissa Avalos.

The win moved the Ellerbe girls’ soccer team to 3-1 on the season, and will play West Hoke Middle School on Tuesday.

Following the girls’ win, the Ellerbe boys’ team defeated the Cavaliers 4-1. The Wildcats netted two goals in each half.

Scoring in the first half were Edin Carrillo and Izzy De Jesus, and German Fonseca and Shawn Smith contributed goals in the second half.

Improving to 2-2 on the season, the Wildcats will also play at West Hoke on Tuesday.

Note: Coaches Derek Anderson, Lauren Brewer, Anthony Hailey and Grover McDonald contributed stats and information to this article.