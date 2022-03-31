Cleveland State extends AD into 2026

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State has extended athletic director Scott Garrett’s contract through June 2026. Garrett has been in charge of the Vikings’ athletic program since 2019. Garrett’s original four-year contract was set to expire in 2023.

The extension comes as Cleveland State is doing a national search for a new men’s basketball coach.

Former coach Dennis Gates took the head job at Missouri after leading the Vikings to this year’s NCAA Tournament.

