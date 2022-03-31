ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Former Keller ISD Band Director Indicted On 8 Counts Of Indecency With A Child

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments Thursday, March 31, related to the arrest of a former Keller ISD band director in 2021.

Jedidiah Maus, 36, was indicted in eight cases of indecency with a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYKno_0evx0m7Y00
Credit: Keller Police

Maus was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 after he allegedly exposed himself to a student.

The original charges were filed as a result of an investigation that began in Sept. 2021 after Keller ISD reported to police that a teacher had exposed himself to a student.

After Maus’ arrest, additional victims came forward with allegations spanning across several years.

Keller Police Detective Bethany Todd led the investigation.

“Detective Todd spent countless hours interviewing witnesses and victims, and corroborating evidence through video surveillance of KISD schools,” Chief Brad Fortune said earlier this month. “These investigations are difficult to work through and require the upmost professionalism, compassion and empathy. Her skills have brought justice to the many victims and their families.”

