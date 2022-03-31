ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft is not getting ray tracing support on XBSX after all

By Cal Jeffrey
TechSpot
 1 day ago
Facepalm: It looked like ray tracing was finally coming to Minecraft, until Mojang Studios pulled the rug out from under Insiders. Developers had evidently left "prototype" RT code in the latest preview build of the game on accident. "False start. Microsoft. Five-year penalty. Second down." Earlier this week, Xbox...

#Ray Tracing#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Xbsx#Mojang Studios#Xbox Insiders#Minecraft Preview
