ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

Officer-involved shooting in Scappoose

By Anna Del Savio
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1ueo_0evwylCf00 Columbia County reported an 'officer-involved shooting' but did not say who fired the shots.

An officer-involved shooting took place at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose around 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, according to a Columbia County spokesperson.

The county spokesperson did not say if shots were fired by officers or civilians.

No officers were injured, according to the county.

The county did not say if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

A witness told KOIN 6 News , a Pamplin media partner, that an argument between a man and employees at Grumpy's Towing had started and led to the employees calling police.

Grumpy's Towing is located within Scappoose city limits, but the county did not say what law enforcement agency responding officers were with.

The Scappoose Police Department directed questions to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 30 was temporarily closed near the business north of Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, but reopened before 11:30 a.m.

The incident is currently under investigation, the county said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scappoose, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Scappoose, OR
Columbia County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting near Bopp, Kinney

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On March 12th, 2022, deputies responded to the 3900 block of South Rocky Court for a 9-1-1 call. After arriving on scene, deputies were involved in an altercation that led to an officer involved shooting. The individual that was shot was declared deceased at the incident location.
TUCSON, AZ
Lake Oswego Review

Officials seek help to ID woman found dead in Gresham

The woman was found Feb. 24 near the Springwater Corridor Trail, officials said.The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in Gresham last month. The woman was found Feb. 24 near the Springwater Corridor Trail, Multnomah County officials said in a statement Wednesday, March 23. She was described as white, between 40 to 60 years old with medium-length light brown/blonde hair with some gray. Officials said the woman was 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighed about 130 pounds. A past surgery had been performed on her head, they said....
GRESHAM, OR
KFDA

Hutchinson County officers involved in shooting during traffic stop

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County officials were involved in an officer involved shooting during a traffic stop Friday morning. According to officials, the shooting happened around 12:00 p.m. outside of Borger. The situation escalated during the stop that led to an officer firing their weapon towards the suspect.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Limits#Koin 6 News
Portland Tribune

Protest shooting suspect arraigned March 24

June Brandy Knightly, 60, died during the encounter and four others were injured. The man accused of killing a woman and shooting four other people during a Feb. 19 racial justice protest was arraigned Thursday, March 24, in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Benjamin Smith, 43, was charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a firearm. Smith was in a wheelchair when he appeared in court by video from the county's Inverness jail. He pleaded not guilty. According to witnesses and an affidavit written by Deputy District Attorney Mariel Mota, Smith...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

Police: Mom who blamed toddler’s death on road rage arrested

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday. Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Suspect arrested in NW Portland pizza shop killing

The United States Marshal's Service locates the suspect identified by Portland homicide detectives.A suspect has been arrested more than six months after a deadly shooting at a pizza shop in Northwest Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Marshawn Edwards, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The investigation began around 2 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2021, when gunshots rang out in Portland's Nob Hill neighborhood — shattering the glass door of Silver Dollar Pizza Company at Northwest 21st and Glisan Street. One customer, Jacob Knight-Vasquez, was killed while two...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Police Bureau relaunches hiring drive

Additional screeners, high pay and financial incentives offered to meet severe staffing shortage.The Portland Police Bureau has increased its hiring drive with financial incentives and more administrative support. "This is a defining time in public safety and the City of Portland. We have been hiring, but now with some enhancements, we are able to increase this process and bring on the next generation of police officers," Chief Chuck Lovell said during a Wednesday, March 23 press conference. As part of this effort, the bureau hired seven background investigators on March 17, 2022, added staff to the Personnel Division. It is...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Body of missing Portland woman discovered near Warm Springs

Friends found her car which had plunged over a cliff along the shoulder of Highway 26 Oregon State Police and Jefferson County Fire located a missing woman, Friday afternoon, March 25. Friends searching for Mary Christina Barry, 44, of Portland, discovered tracks leading off Highway 26 near mile post 110. They saw what looked like her car at the bottom of a 600 foot cliff and called 911. OSP responded along with a rope team from Jefferson County Fire District No.1. Crews recovered Barry's body. Ira's Towing retrieved her car, a silver 2018 Nissan Versa. Barry formerly lived in Redmond. She was on her way to visit her adult sons in Redmond. Their last contact with her was by phone Monday night, March 21, when Barry said she was approaching Warm Springs. Portland Police took a missing persons report Wednesday, March 23, listing Barry as missing and endangered. Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services and Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue also aided in the recovery. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gladstone resident gets lifesaving award for makeshift tourniquet

John Cerda uses his belt to stanch bleeding after Costco co-worker was run over by a forklift.John Cerda, a forklift driver at Costco in Clackamas, knew that no one was joking around when he heard persistent yells of "help, help" as crews moved pallet deliveries of merchandise at 3 a.m. "There was such a force behind those screams that it was clear someone needed help for real," Cerda said. Cerda rushed over to see his 54-year-old co-worker Jeremy Bottler's foot pinned under a forklift's back wheel. Costco employee Amy Boden held Bottler, reassuring him that "it's OK to scream" and...
GLADSTONE, OR
WDVM 25

April Fool’s Day: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office hires new deputy for ‘Squirrel Investigations Division’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has continued its annual April 1 tradition by introducing the newly-hired Deputy Stan Lee, who will enforce the “litterbug law” and serve as the core member of the “Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division.” You can read the full post from the sheriff’s office on Friday, […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
238
Followers
4K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy