Scappoose school enrollment expected to drop next school year

The Scappoose School District is projecting a 9.7% decline in enrollment for the next school year.

In a letter posted to Facebook on March 18, Superintendent Tim Porter wrote that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scappoose public schools have seen a "significant" decrease in student enrollment, with a projection that the district will be down more than 200 students next school year.

Porter wrote that because state funding for public education is primarily determined by enrollment, a decline causes a decrease in projected revenue. That means less money for special programs, facility upgrades, new technology and, yes, teachers and other district employees.

Asked by the Spotlight if any staff reductions in his district are anticipated, Porter said, "Definitely. We hope to address them through attrition, but there could also be some potential reductions in force."

Porter's letter to the school district community states, "Using the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), Student Investment Account (SIA), and High School Success funding, we plan to limit the reduction in staffing."

The letter continues that the district will review these reductions "through the lens of prioritizing behavioral and mental health supports, keeping and maintaining district programs and making incremental progress toward class size goals."

Porter wrote, "We continue to invest SIA and ESSER dollars in addressing pandemic-related health and safety needs, support learning acceleration efforts and prioritize our students mental and behavioral health."

According to Porter, the decline in his district's enrollment mirrors the trend that is occurring not only in Oregon, but across the nation. Factors leading to a drop in enrollment include decreasing birth rates, enrollment patterns and family decisions during the pandemic.

Data from the Scappoose School District shows fall enrollment for 2018-19 at 2,420; enrollment for 2019-2020 remaining fairly steady at 2,405; enrollment for 2020-21 dropping significantly to 2,123; enrollment for 2021-2022 showing a slight uptick to 2,171.

As Porter says, it's not just Scappoose.

The largest school district in Oregon, Portland Public Schools, is predicting an 8% overall enrollment decline next year. Multnomah County is experiencing enrollment decline in its schools, likely at a higher rate than other districts.

The Scappoose School District is mostly within Columbia County, although it also takes in parts of mostly rural northwestern Multnomah County and a sliver of rural Washington County.

Porter said it's hard to determine exactly what factors lead to a decline in enrollment, particularly considering the pandemic.

"It's hard to know, because nobody has ever been through a pandemic like this, to know which part is pandemic-related and which part is not," Porter said. "We have seen a decrease in birth rates. Some people are choosing to homeschool their kids. Some parents chose to put their kids in private school during the pandemic. Those factors are still out there for us right now."

Porter noted, "Moving forward, when we're looking at our enrollment for the future, we do see a continued decline for several years in our enrollment."

As to exactly how much his district will be getting from state funding, Porter was not certain other than to say that 2022-23 school year rates, per average daily membership weighted, estimate the state will provide $9,288 per student.

"That's what we have to base of our budget off of," he said.

Porter said it's hard to say how much money will be available from the state in the future.

"There are multiple factors that weigh into that. One is what the state gives us per student," he said. "We won't know, really, until we get into the next year. Then the following year will be a new biennium, so that will completely depend on how much the Legislature decides to put toward K-12 education in the state of Oregon."

Porter added, "In addition to that, we still have contracts with our certified staff and our classified staff. We have agreements in place with them and, in fact, we are in the middle of negotiations with our certified staff right now. All of those things weigh into what the costs are for the district to operate. We are completely dependent upon the state of Oregon for our funding."

Porter admits school funding has been a challenge throughout his three decades in education.

"When I first got into education, it was pretty much the norm that every year you knew there were going to be cuts," he said. "Unfortunately, given our student enrollment decreases, we have to make sure we are balancing the budget. Since the vast majority of the budget is on personnel costs, that's kind of where it comes from."

