Las Vegas, NV

Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Actin’ Up’ To Celebrate Las Vegas Residency

By Jonathan Howard
 1 day ago
When you have a Las Vegas residency, you do it big. That’s why Miranda Lambert is releasing Actin’ Up on April 7. So, for the fans that can’t be in Vegas, or the ones that miss out on tickets, Lambert is dropping a new song the same day those tickets go on sale. It’s going to be a good day for all of her fans. The new album Palomino is also set to come out this year.

The singer-songwriter from Texas has been a force in country music for the better part of more than a decade. The Marfa Tapes came out and dropped everyone’s jaws. Now, it seems like the country star is ready to put out more great music. She teased her new song Actin’ Up on her Instagram. Just a week away until those residency tickets go on sale and that song drops.

“This morning I announced that I’m kicking off a Las Vegas residency this fall called Velvet Rodeo. It’s named after a line in ‘Actin’ Up’ a new song off of ‘Palomino,'” her post caption reads. “Tickets for the residency go onsale April 7 AND ‘Actin’ Up’ is also being released that day to celebrate.”

The lyrics in the short clip say, “I’m a really good trip don’t you wanna go on it/I want a sunset ride, a velvet rodeo.”

With a big and bold look, those pants are flared as far as they can be, Miranda Lambert looks ready to start Actin’ Up. This last year was another successful one for the singer-songwriter. After many years as a nominee, Lambert took home the ACM Entertainer of the Year Award. So, why not go for next year’s award as well?

Miranda Lambert is ‘Actin’ Up’ Ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Already this year, besides the awards and accolades, Miranda Lambert has fans actin’ up with the announcement of the new album, the residency, plus all the other tour dates this year. We have the first single from Palomino with Strange and fans are just going to want more and more. Velvet Rodeo: The Residency officially kicks off on September 23rd and will run through next Spring.

The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is where all the action is going to happen. A set of big, theatrical performances might help Lambert repeat as Entertainer of the Year. She knows how to put on a good show and that’s what she plans to do in Vegas and throughout her tour this Spring and Summer.

The Bandwagon Tour is going to include Little Big Town. Those dates will be scattered with some breaks for different festivals and other big events. It’s the usual country music tour calendar it seems for the If I Was a Cowboy singer.

Outsider.com

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs New Song ‘Actin’ Up’ From ‘Palomino’ Album at C2C Fest in London

On Thursday (March 10th), country music songstress Miranda Lambert took to the stage to perform her new song Actin’ Up from Palomino album at the C2C Festival in London. The performance at C2C comes just after Miranda Lambert was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. However, Lambert had to miss the big show in Nashville due to her appearance in London.
