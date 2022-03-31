ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Forbes Study Shows Your 2021 GM SUV Service Costs Could Prove Daunting

By Charles Earley
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite being nearly brand-new vehicles, plenty of 2021 General Motors SUV models have surprisingly high GM service and maintenance...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit

86K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

19M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Suv#Automobile#Vehicles#Gmc#Chevy#Yukon#Ford
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motley Fool

A Used Car Market Crash Is Coming: Here's How to Prepare

Have used car prices finally hit their peak? Here’s how to get ready for a crash. Used car prices in the past two years have increased by 42%, with the average price at $28,000. The pandemic created the perfect storm where used car prices spiked, creating a possible used...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Study predicts Elon Musk will be the world's first trillionaire in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2024, according to a new study Tipalti Approve released on Monday. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report stated. “SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people.”
ECONOMY
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy