Galveston, TX

Galveston Art League features photographer-painter Troy Knight

 1 day ago

Troy Knight, the Galveston Art League’s Featured Artist for April, will display a selection of his photos
and acrylic paintings from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at the league gallery, 2117A
Postoffice St. His work, along with dozens of other creations by Art League members, also will be
displayed and sold on www.GalvestonArtLeague.com.
Knight is no Johnny-come-lately to photography. When he was a mere lad of 18 serving in the U.S. Army,
he bought a Kodak Signet 80 camera at the PX and began snapping away. “The Korean landscape was
bleak, the faces of my buddies were sad, and the Koreans were living in desperate times. My black-
and-white photos reflected all of these aspects of my Army life,” says Knight, who resides in the
Clear Lake area of Houston. “Happily, I became a civilian again, where my life was more traditional
and my photos were of new babies, new cars, new houses, birthdays, and all those wonderful
experiences that make life rich and full. I filled albums with pictures from that trusty Kodak.
“As I had the opportunity to travel more, my camera inventory increased. I traded in the now-
defunct Kodak for a larger and more up-to-date model bought more lenses, moved from film to
digital, and finally realized that the camera could be an artistic tool and not just an instrument to
record family activities.”
After visiting the nonprofit Galveston Art League Gallery, Knight decided to exhibit some of his
photographs there, a decision that turned out to be rewarding. “Not even realizing what I was
doing, I entered a juried show. Two of my entries made the show, and one of the photos earned a
ribbon. The experience opened a new world to me.”
Knight says he uses his camera every day “to capture the essence of a culture, the spirit of a
landscape, and the heart of a story. My camera is always close at hand and it is a joy to know that
some of my pictures have emotionally touched others and are now in their homes, that I get to
share the story of these photos with others, and that I get to continue to grow as a photographer.”
Although he mostly will be exhibiting photos during his month as Featured Artist, he also will show
some of his abstract acrylic paintings. “My primary medium is photography, but I have now enjoyed
working with acrylic abstracts. It gives me another avenue of expression.”
His exhibit venue, the Galveston Art League Gallery, promotes the work of emerging and established
regional artists working in various media. The league was founded in 1914 with a mission of advancing
visual arts and art education in Galveston County and beyond its borders. Made up of artists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGsvE_0evwxjTQ00
“Ghost Ship,” a photo by Troy Knight,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjkqM_0evwxjTQ00
Troy Knight, Galveston Art League Featured Artist for April

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KvZ0_0evwxjTQ00
Troy Knight’s photography reflects a diversity of subjects – oftentimes wildlife such as “Lunch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mC3iA_0evwxjTQ00
Galveston Art League Featured Artist Troy Knight photographed “Memories,”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fhrry_0evwxjTQ00
Autumn colors star in “Reflections,” a photo by Galveston Art League Featured Artist Troy Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PM9cq_0evwxjTQ00
This acrylic painting is called “Into the Deep.”

and non-

artist members, the league has always been operated by volunteers and has never had a salaried staff
member. If you’d like to join or learn more about the league, please visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com
or email gallery2117@gmail.com.

