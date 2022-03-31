Galveston Art League features photographer-painter Troy Knight

Troy Knight, the Galveston Art League’s Featured Artist for April, will display a selection of his photos

and acrylic paintings from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at the league gallery, 2117A

Postoffice St. His work, along with dozens of other creations by Art League members, also will be

displayed and sold on www.GalvestonArtLeague.com.

Knight is no Johnny-come-lately to photography. When he was a mere lad of 18 serving in the U.S. Army,

he bought a Kodak Signet 80 camera at the PX and began snapping away. “The Korean landscape was

bleak, the faces of my buddies were sad, and the Koreans were living in desperate times. My black-

and-white photos reflected all of these aspects of my Army life,” says Knight, who resides in the

Clear Lake area of Houston. “Happily, I became a civilian again, where my life was more traditional

and my photos were of new babies, new cars, new houses, birthdays, and all those wonderful

experiences that make life rich and full. I filled albums with pictures from that trusty Kodak.

“As I had the opportunity to travel more, my camera inventory increased. I traded in the now-

defunct Kodak for a larger and more up-to-date model bought more lenses, moved from film to

digital, and finally realized that the camera could be an artistic tool and not just an instrument to

record family activities.”

After visiting the nonprofit Galveston Art League Gallery, Knight decided to exhibit some of his

photographs there, a decision that turned out to be rewarding. “Not even realizing what I was

doing, I entered a juried show. Two of my entries made the show, and one of the photos earned a

ribbon. The experience opened a new world to me.”

Knight says he uses his camera every day “to capture the essence of a culture, the spirit of a

landscape, and the heart of a story. My camera is always close at hand and it is a joy to know that

some of my pictures have emotionally touched others and are now in their homes, that I get to

share the story of these photos with others, and that I get to continue to grow as a photographer.”

Although he mostly will be exhibiting photos during his month as Featured Artist, he also will show

some of his abstract acrylic paintings. “My primary medium is photography, but I have now enjoyed

working with acrylic abstracts. It gives me another avenue of expression.”

His exhibit venue, the Galveston Art League Gallery, promotes the work of emerging and established

regional artists working in various media. The league was founded in 1914 with a mission of advancing

visual arts and art education in Galveston County and beyond its borders. Made up of artists

“Ghost Ship,” a photo by Troy Knight,

Troy Knight, Galveston Art League Featured Artist for April

Troy Knight’s photography reflects a diversity of subjects – oftentimes wildlife such as “Lunch.”

Galveston Art League Featured Artist Troy Knight photographed “Memories,”

Autumn colors star in “Reflections,” a photo by Galveston Art League Featured Artist Troy Knight.

This acrylic painting is called “Into the Deep.”

and non-



artist members, the league has always been operated by volunteers and has never had a salaried staff

member. If you’d like to join or learn more about the league, please visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com

or email gallery2117@gmail.com.