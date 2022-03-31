ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Fire investigator: ‘Serial arsonist’ set multiple fires in Cobb

By Matt Bruce
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago

A woman suspected of...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

58K+

Followers

47K+

Posts

24M+

Views

Follow The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KXII.com

Alleged serial arsonist turns himself in to Paris Police

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An alleged serial arsonist in Paris turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. Paris Police said 32-year-old Cody Ryan Hallman confessed to setting fires at five separate locations, all in men’s bathrooms, on Tuesday. Police said they identified him thanks to surveillance camera footage. Paris...
PARIS, TX
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Arsonist Sets Fire Outside Shelter Island Business

Surveillance Video Shows Man Setting Fire Outside a Shelter Island Business. Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who intentionally set a fire that damaged two Shelter Island businesses early this year. According to the San Diego Police Department, the arsonist arrived outside a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fire at refinery in Lockwood under investigation

An explosion at the ExxonMobil oil refinery near Lockwood Saturday night brought a large emergency response from multiple agencies, according to witnesses and Gazette reporters at the scene. The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. "No evacuation order had...
BILLINGS, MT
WNDU

Crews investigating fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a two-story building in South Bend. The fire started around 7:30 Monday morning near the intersection of Miami Street and Indiana Avenue. Crews were able to get the flames under control in about 40 minutes. There were issues in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WPRI 12 News

Fire at Westport home under investigation

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The Westport Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened early Sunday morning. Crews were called to Stanford Rd. around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floor of the back of […]
WESTPORT, MA
fox40jackson.com

Baltimore police investigating father-son murder-suicide after multiple shots fired: report

Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center after a man killed his father and then himself, officials said. Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr., 24, shot his father, Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr., 40, several times after the two reportedly argued over an unknown issue, Anne Arundel County police said, WBALTV reported. The 24-year-old then took his own life later in the day, police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WDAM-TV

Man accused of setting fire, trying to destroy multiple Coast cell tower sites, says ATF

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is facing federal charges from the ATF after agents say he maliciously set fire to a cell tower. Manuel Alejandro DeJesus is believed to have set fire to at least three cell towers in the Jackson County area that were either destroyed or where destruction was attempted, said ATF Agent Jason Denham of the Gulfport office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WITN

Deputy fired amid DWI investigation

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County deputy was fired after he was found impaired by alcohol in a patrol car Friday night. Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found Deputy Hillard Wilson parked in a parking lot of the Duck-Thru in Hamilton. Wilson was working an...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy