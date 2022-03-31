ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Senate advances effort to resist Biden gun actions

By KIM CHANDLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation aimed at resisting a half-dozen executive actions by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence.

The Alabama Senate voted 24-5 for legislation that would prohibit state and local officials from participating in the “administration or enforcement of any presidential gun control order.” However, the bill includes an exemption if doing so would jeopardize federal funding.

The measure is part of red state efforts to seek, both tangible and symbolic, resistance to federal gun control measures. The approval came over the objections of Democrats who derided the measure as unconstitutional and election-year pandering. The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

“The Second Amendment says the right to bear arms shall not be infringed upon, and this bill is about safeguarding our God-given rights to protect our families and homes,” Sen. Gerald Allen, a Republican from Tuscaloosa, said in a statement about his bill.

Two Democratic senators sharply criticized the measure.

“This is an election piece, here,” said Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, a Democrat from Greensboro.

Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Democrat from Birmingham, said the bill, if approved, would almost certainly be challenged in court.

“I’m’ telling y’all again that this is going to be unconstitutional. You are going to spend all these millions of dollars trying to defend this and we are going to lose and look bad,” Smitherman said.

The president has limited ability to enact gun control measures without congressional approval. Biden last year issue an order that included moves to crack down on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check and to tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces.

An original version of the Alabama law would have also applied to federal gun laws. Idaho and Missouri have approved similar measures.

The Justice Department last year warned Missouri officials that the state can’t ignore federal law after the governor signed a bill that banned police from enforcing federal gun rules.

The Alabama legislative action came the same week that lawmakers rejected a measure that would allow people with mental health issues to voluntarily place themselves on a “do not sell” list to temporarily block themselves from buying firearms. The bill failed on a procedural vote required to bring the measure up for debate in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Alabama will also become the latest state to allow people to carry concealed handguns without first undergoing a background check and getting a state permit. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this month signed legislation ending the requirement for a person to get a concealed carry permit to carry a loaded handgun concealed under their clothes, in a purse or bag or in a car.

Fox News

Trump withdraws Mo Brooks endorsement in Alabama Senate Republican primary

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama in the state's open seat GOP Senate primary. The former president slammed Brooks as "woke" and criticized the six-term conservative congressman as disloyal for doubting Trump’s repeated unfounded claims that his 2020 presidential election loss was due to massive voter fraud.
ALABAMA STATE
Victoria Advocate

Democrats should deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on Build Back Better

The following editorial published on March 6 in the Washington Post:. Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
