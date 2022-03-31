ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak man arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report late Wednesday night of stolen vehicle out of Griswold.

31-year-old Eric Alan Vannausdle, of Red Oak, has been arrested and charged with Theft 2nd Degree. Deputies located the vehicle near the 1100 block of Highway 48. Vannausdle failed to stop and led law enforcement on a chase through Montgomery County. The vehicle was disabled by spike strips.

Vannausdle was taken into custody and held on full bond. There will be pending charges on the defendant out of Montgomery County.

