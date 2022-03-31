ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes bill to cap cost of insulin at $35 a month

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Caqr_0evwvfaQ00
Walmart launching low-cost, private-label insulin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House passed a bill capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month in a move that could impact diabetics around the country.

“There is no time off when you live with diabetes,” said Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA).

McBath, Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-MI) and Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY), co-sponsored the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the House.

“Why is it that a child born with this disease must spend around $6,000 a year for life on a drug that has been around for over a century?” said McBath.

Supporters of the measure said it will help prevent diabetics from having to make the difficult choice between buying life-saving medicine and paying the bills.

“Americans are paying more than ten times the price of insulin as people in other high-income countries,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ).

But opponents argued the government shouldn’t dictate prices for the private sector.

Republicans pointed to concerns over insurance companies charging people more for other critical needs if the bill becomes law.

“We don’t know how other drug costs are going to be impacted through this legislation,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA). “They’re going to pass those costs to patients in the form of higher out of pocket costs for other drugs or higher premiums.”

With the measure passed in the House, eyes now turn to the Senate.

As co-Chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) are leading bipartisan negotiations on a similar proposal in the Senate.

In a joint statement, Shaheen and Collins said: “Access to insulin is a matter of life or death for many people living with diabetes – cost should never be a barrier for those whose lives literally depend on affording this medication. Negotiations are ongoing, but there is a bipartisan determination to present policy proposals that both cap out-of-pocket costs and address soaring insulin prices that for too long have forced some Americans to ration their supplies. That’s unacceptable and it’s time we put an end to it.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Chuck Grassley made quite the admission about prescription drug pricing: Pass it now, because he isn't sure a GOP-led Congress can get it done.

"If we want to reduce drug prices, then we need to do it now," he says. What happened: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who has previously negotiated a plan to lower prescription drug costs with Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), admitted during a committee hearing it would likely be hard to pass if his own party regained control of Congress. He called on Democrats to pass it now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Lucy Mcbath
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Bills#Drugs#House#Americans#Republicans
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIFI Local News 8

Bill changing voting laws passes House

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would make several changes to the states voting laws including voter ID requirements and what documentation is required to register. The post Bill changing voting laws passes House appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Senate
POLITICO

That's one fewer aspirant to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern isn't expected to run, per a Republican familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
OKLAHOMA STATE
POLITICO

With Democrats' health agenda stalled, lawmakers turn to insulin

Democrats who have hit a wall on achieving sweeping drug price reforms during what could be their final months controlling Congress are pushing a narrower policy fix they hope will bolster the midterm fortunes of key members. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced a plan on Tuesday to bring legislation to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Both the Senate and House are out, but here's what to look out for next week.

Both chambers of Congress are out today, but here's what to look out for once they're back next week. America COMPETES Act: The massive China competition bill is set to move Monday, after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer negotiated a deal with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to hold votes on two amendments. But those votes won't happen until the bill is passed in the Senate and the two chambers resolve differences between that and the House version in conference.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy