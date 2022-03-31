ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland doctor defends hefty insurance charges at vaccine clinic

By Courtney Vaughn
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ml7lf_0evwoyn600 Pearl Health Center bilked insurers for COVID-19 shots. State says no one monitors fraud amid private market.

On a Sunday afternoon in December, a side room in a downtown children's play center was brimming with medical supplies and health care employees.

From late November through February, PlayDate PDX, a privately owned children's play center and pizzeria, offered COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children and families, administered by Pearl Health Center.

Portlanders praised the center's efforts to offer easy access to adult and pediatric COVID-19 shots in a kid-friendly setting at a time when vaccine appointments were hard to come by. To sweeten the deal, PlayDate PDX offered free pizza during the clinics and wine was sold for just $1 per glass. Children could get their shots, then meander through a jungle gym tucked behind a faux castle façade with a giant dragon head, as parents enjoyed libations.

It seemed like the perfect pairing — until the insurance claims came.

Insurance records from three people who attended a vaccine clinic at PlayDate show Pearl Health Center over-billed their insurance companies after the visit. Patients were charged for full office visits with Dr. Robert Birkhahn of Pearl Health Center. None of them stepped foot in Pearl Health Center or consulted with a physician during the clinics.

While patients weren't asked to pay out of pocket or billed for the vaccines, their insurance companies were. Paying those claims cut into the patients' annual insurance coverage caps for the year.

Representatives of the Department of Consumer and Business Services say the over-billing violates state and federal guidelines.

Birkhahn insists the fees billed to clinic patients' insurance companies are appropriate.

How it works

Jason Horton, a public information officer with the Department of Financial Regulation, said all health organizations and vaccine providers in the COVID-19 vaccination program — within the federal U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — must agree to a set of rules that guarantee everyone has free access to the vaccine. The rules also state that a provider "may not charge an office visit or other fee if COVID-19 vaccination is the sole medical service provided."

"Currently, vaccines are purchased by the federal government and are usually priced at a 'pandemic price,' which acknowledges the need for lower prices to distribute large quantities of an intervention," Horton said. "According to reports, the price paid by the federal government for the COVID-19 vaccines is about $15 to $20 per dose."

Most health care centers have been billing insurance companies about $40 for vaccines administered. Birkhahn and Pearl Health have billed $215 in most cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CqBy_0evwoyn600 In one couple's case, both were charged a $40 vaccine administration fee, on top of a $175 office visit. The only service they received was a COVID booster shot at PlayDate PDX in December. Both patients tried to dispute the charge through their insurance companies, unsuccessfully.

Alexis Peterka was among the Portlanders who noticed abnormal charges billed to her insurance company following a booster appointment at PlayDate.

"My first two vaccines were at the airport through OHSU," Peterka said. "While I wasn't charged at PlayDate, they did bill my insurance differently and for much more than OHSU did."

Peterka was billed $40 for the immunization and another $175 for an "office visit" that never happened.

Pearl Health Center staff claim the center hasn't billed any patients for COVID vaccine charges that aren't covered by their insurance companies, but the mechanism that allowed the center to reach so many patients, and then quietly overbill them has puzzled health agencies.

Birkhahn, the Pearl Health physician whose name appears on the insurance claims from the PlayDate PDX clinics, also is the owner of PlayDate PDX. It's unclear whether Birkhahn's financial stake in both entities would be considered a conflict of interest.

The Oregon Medical Board could not disclose whether any complaints had been filed against Birkhahn or Pearl Health Center, citing state privacy laws. The Medical Board doesn't typically investigate general billing complaints, but staff with the board's complaint line acknowledged the circumstances surrounding the PlayDate clinics are unique.

"The board holds licensees to recognized standards of ethics of the medical profession, including the American Medical Association's Code of Ethics," Gretchen Kingham, an assistant with the Oregon Medical Board, said. "There are situations where (a complaint) could result in an ethical violation, then it would be further investigated."

Kingham said the board takes seriously any complaints it receives, but as Horton, with the state's financial regulation department noted, Oregon doesn't have a process for investigating insurance fraud against private insurers, only those which are state or federal.

It's unlikely patients will take any action, unless they're asked to pay out of pocket. Insurance companies say they haven't seen issues with improper billing for vaccine appointments.

"They have not seen an influx of fraudulent provider claims related to COVID testing (or vaccination) in the greater Portland area recently," Jared Ishkanian, a media representative with insurance agency Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, said.

Birkhahn maintains his office was justified in billing for full office visits, noting a bevy of resources provided at the play center clinics.

"We were asked by the Oregon Health Authority to set up an event that would reach out to a vulnerable population (children)," Birkhahn said. "We felt it important enough to bring in five physicians and two nurse practitioners to provide screening, education, counseling and observation. We even brought our behavioral (health) specialist to get over barriers to vaccination.

"The Pearl Health Center rented space in PlayDate to create a welcoming and non-traditional atmosphere," he said. "But we still brought over registrars, medical assistants and all the medical equipment necessary to screen, observe and respond to a variety of medical situations."

Birkhahn said patients at the vaccine clinics had no out-of-pocket costs. He also noted that every event was staffed with a board certified emergency physician, who spent most of the time "educating hesitant parents," about the vaccines.

Limited options for reporting bogus bills

Federal guidelines prohibit health care providers from directly charging or billing patients for COVID-19 vaccines. The rules for vaccine providers also prohibit them from billing for additional services if a patient received only a vaccine, but there currently aren't enough guardrails in place to prevent providers from bilking insurance companies. What's worse, Oregon has few options for patients to report bogus bills sent to private insurers.

While the federal Office of Inspector General and Oregon Department of Justice will investigate fraudulent billing of Medicare or Medicaid, there is no designated mechanism for investigating false claims submitted to non-governmental insurers.

When complaints do get submitted to state agencies, they are often too bogged down to immediately investigate, if they investigate at all.

As reported in January, a host of COVID-19 testing centers called the Center for COVID Control had been up and running for at least four months before shutting down after media reports surfaced of fraudulent practices involving lost or falsified test results. The company had locations across the United States — including three around Portland — none of which were credentialed by the state. In that case, the attorney general's office had received complaints back in October 2021 of fishy practices at the testing centers in Portland, but the state agency didn't initially investigate them, citing a backlog of "thousands of consumer complaints each year."

According to officials with the DOJ, the agency received 26,000 phone calls into its consumer hotline last year alone, resulting in over 6,000 written complaints.

The pop-up COVID testing centers likely existed solely to profit from billing insurance companies, often for services never rendered.

Patients with Medicaid or Medicare who believe they were improperly billed for a COVID vaccine can file a complaint with the Oregon Attorney General's Office

Those with private insurance can submit a complaint in writing to the Oregon Medical Board. Complainants can visit the agency's complaint site for more information, or call (971) 673-2702.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

What’s the average cost of homeowners insurance?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Homeowners...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Portland, OR
Health
KPVI Newschannel 6

Downing orders long-term care company to cease rate hikes

Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing has ordered long-term care insurer, Senior Health Insurance Company of Pennsylvania (SHIP), to immediately stop forcing Montana policyholders to choose between exorbitant premium increases or severe benefit reductions. Earlier this year, 141 Montana SHIP policyholders received “Coverage Election Packets,” requiring them to choose...
HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

How much is homeowners insurance on a $150,000 house?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Homeowners...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Horton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#State Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Playdate Pdx
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet increases hiring bonus to $3,500 for bus operators

The bonus is a $1,000 increase from an earlier bonus TriMet offered, suggesting continued hiring difficulties.TriMet appears to still be feeling the crunch of a tight labor market. Starting Monday, March 28, TriMet is offering a $3,500 hiring bonus for bus operators, officials with the regional transit agency announced. That's a 40% increase from a $2,500 hiring bonus the agency has offered since the end of last November. The move suggests employers are still struggling to find workers to fill job openings after they had a notoriously difficult time filling vacancies last year. Job vacancies locally and statewide reached record...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

OHA settles with FamilyCare For $22.5 Million

The agreement ends a seven-year case that dates back to the tenure of former Oregon Health Authority Director Lynne Saxton. The Oregon Health Authority will pay $22.5 million to settle a longstanding federal lawsuit involving FamilyCare Inc., officialsÂ announcedÂ Friday, March 25. The federal lawsuit was due to go to trial next month. The agreement ends a seven-year case that dates back to the tenure of former Oregon Health Authority Director Lynne Saxton.Â  FamilyCare, formerly one of 16 coordinated care organizations that serve members of the Oregon Health Plan, had alleged the health authority used faulty data to underpay it.Â Blaming the stateÂ for hefty...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Portland Tribune

COVID-19: Limits end, boosters arrive and new variant concerns

Oregon official say that it is just a coincidence the state of emergency ends on April Fools Day.Oregon is taking several steps to dismantle the state of emergency in the state since March 2020, even as the fastest spreading version of COVID-19 now accounts for over half of all new cases in the United States. The moves come as hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oregon are close to falling under 100 per day, down from nearly 1,200 in January. Schools have managed to remain open even with positive cases reported throughout the state. A mass vaccination site in Portland closed permanently...
OREGON STATE
moneytalksnews.com

The Surprising Benefits of Residential Mobility in Retirement

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. It is easy to believe that the majority of retirees relocate for retirement — move to Florida, take off for Mexico, buy a home on a golf course in Arizona or North Carolina. And, many prospective retirees definitely talk about it.
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County ending weekly COVID vaccine clinics

In Tuesday's COVID-19 case update, Warren County announced the end of the series of vaccine clinics that have been held on Tuesday afternoons at the county municipal center since early 2021. The county still has vaccines, but will arrange them with residents in need by appointment going forward.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
238
Followers
4K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy