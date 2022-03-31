ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

White wins GNCC’s ‘The General’ Race

 1 day ago
Denton White, senior at Manchester High School, was the champion of the GNCC “The General” race on March 12 in Georgia. (Provided photo)

By Mark Carpenter

Competing in the GNCC Class - College B (16-21year old) on March 12 in Washington, Georgia, Adams County’s Denton White grabbed the hole shot and pushed forward for two and a half hours hours in grueling unfamiliar Georgia terrain to take his first ever GNCC victory.

White had 36 riders representing nine different states to face off at the start of ‘The General’ race aboard his 2008 Trx 450 Young’s Cycleworx Honda. Coming away with this first place run now puts Denton up to third in the rankings in the National cross country series.

Denton is a senior at Manchester High School and studies Agricultural Mechanics and outdoor power at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center. He has two more races in the south then the series moves closer to home for racing action in Ohio, Indiana,Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

“I hope every racer can experience winning a National race like this,” says White..

“I’d like to thank my sposnors- Bill Young Cycleworx, White Excavating, Rippin Reed Racing, Scott, Houser,Moose,GBC tire, Derisi, REAC ,ODI,Fasst Co,Rekluse, Mimi and Pappaw and all my family and friends for their support.”

The Grand National Cross CountrySeries is an American motorcycle racing series.[1] The off-road race series was founded by Dave Coombs in 1975 and is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association(AMA).[1] The competition is similar to motocross but, instead of using an enclosed race track, it features extended cross-country, off-road courses of 8 to 12 miles in length and competitions lasting up to 3 hours.[2]GNCC races are physically demanding, leading as many as 2,200 riders through tracks ranging from woods, to hills, mud, rocks, roots, motocross track sections and more.

