Boiling Springs set to hire Craig Martin as next basketball coach, pending board approval

Boiling Springs has again headed to the Lower State to fill a major coaching vacancy. Myrtle Beach High School's Craig Martin is set to become the Bulldogs' next boys basketball coach.

"On the basketball side, the opportunity is just right there. With the facilities, with the growth of the community, with the opportunity to build from the ground up. It's going to be pretty neat to have an opportunity to build a total program from the elementary levels all the way through high school," Martin said.

Martin's familiarity with Boiling Springs' principal, Zachary McQuigg--who held the same position at Myrtle Beach--brings a sense of confidence to Martin in accepting this post.

"Having the opportunity to work for Mr. McQuigg again is something that is pretty exciting to me," Martin said. "The timing was right, and we just really like the area...it just seems like a great, great spot to be and we're really excited about the move."

Boiling Springs athletic director Evan Moxie declined to confirm the hire, telling the Herald-Journal that each teaching and coaching hiring must be approved by the Spartanburg District 2 School Board.

"At this point, I can’t confirm that we have made a hire and any pending decision on the boys basketball vacancy needs to be approved by our school board," Moxie said.

Once Martin receives school board approval and is officially hired, this is what the Bulldogs faithful can expect:

"What Boiling Springs can expect from me and from my family is dedication and commitment," Martin said. "We're going to work hard, and it's not just a seasonal thing to us. It's a way of life. Basketball is what we do and what we've done for a long, long period of time."

Martin would replace Curtis Nash, who stepped down after the basketball season to accept a new position in the Boiling Springs athletic department.

In the 13 seasons under Martin, Myrtle Beach won the 2020 Class AAAA state championship, appeared in the 2014 Lower State championship game and won over 200 games.

According to Martin, who also teaches at Myrtle Beach, he is set to begin his tenure at Boiling Springs after the school year ends this summer.