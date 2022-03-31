ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

7 New Sedans You Should Consider in 2022, According to Car and Driver

By Nick Veazey
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shoppers looking for a modern and comfortable new sedan should consider taking a look at these seven...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit

86K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Follow MotorBiscuit and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car And Driver#Luxury Car#Sedans#Honda Accord#Vehicles#Hyundai
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

4 New SUVs That Are Actually Pretty Cheap

If you’re in the market for a new SUV, you may be worried about having to spend a lot of money. Yet that isn’t always the case. Some new SUVs are actually pretty affordable. In fact, these four SUVs are some of the cheapest new SUVs around. Here’s how much they cost and what you get for your money.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Does Consumer Reports Think of the New Maserati Grecale Luxury SUV?

The number of recent electric vehicle announcements has us thinking nearly every model coming out will be powered with electricity, but that’s not the case. The new Maserati Grecale luxury SUV is ready to take on some of the toughest competitors in the market. It’s made to fit between the compact and midsize luxury models, it has the power and build to turn some fast laps, and it’s the latest Maserati SUV, giving us a second model to admire.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy