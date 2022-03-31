7 New Sedans You Should Consider in 2022, According to Car and Driver

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.

GAS PRICE ・ 20 DAYS AGO