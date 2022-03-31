Dean Devlin Syfy Series ‘The Ark’ Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Dean Devlin ’s new Syfy series “The Ark” has found its core cast members as production gets underway, Variety has learned exclusively.

Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams will all appear as series regulars in the show, which is now shooting at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia. The show was first announced back in January .

“The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

Burke (“Maid,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) will plau Lt. Sharon Garnet. A low-ranking officer, Garnet is not one to embrace the spotlight but she finds herself rising to the occasion when tragedy strikes Ark One. Burke is repped by Characters Talent Agency.

Fleeshman (“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “The Sandman”) will play Lt. James Brice, who oversees Ark One’s navigation systems. Fleeshman is repped by Creative Artists Management and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson

Ritchie (“The Outpost,” “Hercules”) plays Lt. Spencer Lane. Another low-ranking officer, Lane believes only the strongest will survive and is resentful when his leadership skills are questioned. Ritchie is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant

Read will play Alicia Nevins. Nevins is described as a brilliant young woman on the Waste Management team who is being wildly under-utilized. This will mark Read’s television debut. She is repped by Emma Engers Associates and Patrick Hambleton Management.

Adams will appear as Angus Medford, an insecure young man except when it comes to his specialty: horticulture and farming. This will also be Medford’s television debut. He is repped by You Management.

“The Ark” was created by Devlin, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Jonathan Glassner. Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also executive produce. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

Glassner previously developed Devlin’s film “Stargate” into the hit series “Stargate SG-1.” The pair also worked together on the fantasy series “The Outpost” as executive producers.