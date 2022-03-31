ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

What to do This Weekend | April 1-3

By Jordan Randall
 2 days ago
From a night of exhilarating jazz to cheering on the Lakeland Magic, Lakeland has plenty of ways to keep you on your feet this weekend. First Friday: Spring Fling...

Sierra Sun

Sierra-at-Tahoe plans to open for 1 weekend in April

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe is planning to open for one weekend only in April to celebrate 75 years. Resort officials made the announcement on Friday that Sierra will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, conditions permitting. “Seventy-five years of history, cherished...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Lakelander Magazine

Built Different

NuJak Companies is leading the way in the construction industry through its people-first culture in business and beyond. Founded in Lakeland by Frank Kendrick in 1992, NuJak Companies is one of the leading full-service construction companies in the state of Florida. Today, NuJak Companies is led and operated by father and son duo Frank and Brandon Kendrick.
LAKELAND, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

Speaking in Dance

Local Motive, a growing dance community invites Lakelanders from all walks of life to experience Central Florida’s dance scene and express themselves through rhythmic movement. Dancing is in our blood. It’s an expression through movement that can put us in our most vulnerable and our most freeing state.
LAKELAND, FL
