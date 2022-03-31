What to do This Weekend | April 1-3
From a night of exhilarating jazz to cheering on the Lakeland Magic, Lakeland has plenty of ways to keep you on your feet this weekend. First Friday: Spring Fling...thelakelander.com
From a night of exhilarating jazz to cheering on the Lakeland Magic, Lakeland has plenty of ways to keep you on your feet this weekend. First Friday: Spring Fling...thelakelander.com
The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.http://thelakelander.com
Comments / 0