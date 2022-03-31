ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay organized and simplify your workflow with this easy-to-use database platform

By Audacy Staff
 2 days ago

No matter what industry you happen to work in, whether it be retail, real estate, or even entertainment, implementing and analyzing data is almost always part of the job in some regard. And while you've gotten used to copying and pasting stats and other information over and over again (it's a surprise you even have fingertips left at this point), you'd think there'd be an easier way to collect, review, and share all this stuff.

In an effort to make your daily work tasks a bit more seamless, Stackby is here to change the game. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Stackby Spreadsheet Database Personal Plan for just $69 (reg. $300).

This revolutionary platform allows you to effortlessly create spreadsheets, automate data entry and sorting, collaborate with coworkers in real-time, and so much more. And since you don't need special software for it, Stackby is incredibly compatible, as you can use it on the web, a mobile device, and more — there's even a handy Chrome extension for it.

No matter how specific your digital needs are, Stackby's easy-to-use design allows you to get the hang of things incredibly quickly, as it's simple to navigate, even if you're somewhat new to this kind of stuff. In addition to using it for spreadsheet creation, users appreciate this dynamic database for its collaborative capabilities, project management tools, marketing functions, vast customization options, and beyond. It even connects to your favorite APIs in minutes, no coding knowledge required.

Being able to do so many things on one convenient platform is changing the way so many people work, streamlining tasks like never before. It's no wonder Stackby has earned countless prestigious awards and high ratings, including 4.8 out of 5 stars on Capterra and 4.8 out of 5 stars on AppSumo with over 150 reviews.

Evolve your business and make completing tasks easier with a lifetime subscription Stackby Spreadsheet Database Personal Plan , now $69 down from $300 — that's 77% off its normal rate.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

