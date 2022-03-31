ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why do taxpayers fund sports stadiums?

By GRAYCE MCCORMICK
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Chicago has the highest number of major sports teams in its city limits out of any city in the U.S. — five. Two MLB teams, one NFL team, one NBA team and one NHL team. If you add up all the revenue...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy