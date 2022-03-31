ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama offers 2023 4-star OT from Texas

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Alabama continues to seek out some of the top prospects from the 2023 recruiting class to hopefully put together another national championship-worthy team.

Currently, the Crimson Tide’s 2023 recruiting class does not have a commitment from an offensive linemen, but only two verbal commitments from defensive backs.

Today, Alabama extended an offer to 2023 four-star offensive tackle Ian Reed out of Austin, Texas.

Reed is the most recent lineman to be offered a scholarship spot by Alabama. Beside Reed, there are eight other prospects currently holding offers from the Crimson Tide.

This is Reed’s fifth offer from an SEC program, but he is also beginning to draw interest from other top programs across numerous big-time conferences, as well.

His size alone makes him a unique player. Reed will likely be seeing a lot more offers come his way in the near future.

Ian Reed’s Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 211 36 20

Rivals 3 – – 47

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 292 49 25

247 Composite 4 323 53 24

Vitals

Hometown Austin, Texas

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 290

Class 2023

Offer list

  • Alabama
  • Ole Miss

FanSided

Alabama Football: Bryce Young enters the Transfer Portal

Against better judgment and in a stunning turn of events, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is leaving Alabama football during spring practices. Bryce Young shocked the college football world when he announced that he officially entered the transfer portal and plans to play one more year with a new team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Driver in pickup truck gets tossed by massive tornado, drives away

Wild video of a Texas driver getting tossed around by a massive tornado and then driving away went viral on Twitter on Monday, reaching over 2.6 million views by Tuesday morning. The footage, originally shared by Twitter user Brian Emfinger, shows a tornado ripping through a Texas town, sending tons...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class. Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott.  The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard. Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar...
LEXINGTON, SC
FMX 94.5

6 Things That Make Lubbock One Of The Nastiest Places In Texas

Sorry gang, but Lubbock can be kind of gross. Yes, we're dealing with the gross, dirty, diseased, and junky version of "nasty" here. What's amazing is that Lubbock tends to look kind of clean, but that's an illusion. What really happens here is everything is blown into certain places or runs off into the buffalo wallows. Then there are the people who won't wrap that rascal or wash their hands after dropping a deuce.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
