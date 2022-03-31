Alabama offers 2023 4-star OT from Texas

Alabama continues to seek out some of the top prospects from the 2023 recruiting class to hopefully put together another national championship-worthy team.

Currently, the Crimson Tide’s 2023 recruiting class does not have a commitment from an offensive linemen, but only two verbal commitments from defensive backs.

Today, Alabama extended an offer to 2023 four-star offensive tackle Ian Reed out of Austin, Texas.

Reed is the most recent lineman to be offered a scholarship spot by Alabama. Beside Reed, there are eight other prospects currently holding offers from the Crimson Tide.

This is Reed’s fifth offer from an SEC program, but he is also beginning to draw interest from other top programs across numerous big-time conferences, as well.

His size alone makes him a unique player. Reed will likely be seeing a lot more offers come his way in the near future.

Ian Reed’s Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 211 36 20

Rivals 3 – – 47

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 292 49 25

247 Composite 4 323 53 24

Vitals

Hometown Austin, Texas

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 290

Class 2023

Offer list