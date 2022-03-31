ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into construction site

By Nick Horwat
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yo9Zp_0evwXxj400

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Just before 10:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a report for a stolen car from a valet area outside of the Duquesne Club on Sixth Avenue.

Officers tracked and followed the vehicle as it made its way around the city.

The stolen car was taken from the Duquesne Club to the North Side before driving back downtown.

Eventually the car was stopped when it crashed through a road closed sign at the intersection of Wood Street and Liberty Avenue and drove into a construction hole.

The hole was set with rebar and fresh concrete.

Both Port Authority Police and Allegheny County officers were on the scene to remove a male suspect from the vehicle.

The suspect was placed in custody while being evaluated at a local hospital then taken to Allegheny County Jail.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Kennedy Lyons.

Lyons faces multiple charges.

