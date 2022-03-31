ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflated food prices aren't going anywhere. But consumer savings are possible.

By Ashley Little
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released its latest report on food price inflation—called the "food price outlook"—and the outlook is grim. Facing the effects of Covid-19, the potential consequences of avian influenza, and market reactions to the war in Ukraine, food prices are in a state of flux.

Food price increases are predicted across the board, according to the USDA report, but how much will they rise? And how will consumers be impacted?

The USDA measured food price inflation using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based upon food purchases in restaurants (away-from-home) and grocery store purchases to be consumed at home (food-at-home).

The report predicts that all food prices will increase between 4.5 and 5.5 percent; food-away-from-home prices will increase between 5.5 and 6.5 percent; and food-at-home prices will increase between 3.0 and 4.0 percent in 2022.

The gap between more expensive away-from-home and cheaper at-home prices mirrors historical trends, but widened significantly in 2021 and is expected to grow wider still in 2022. 2020 saw a 0.1 percent difference; 2021 saw a 1.0 percent difference; and 2022 is predicted to see a 2.5 percent difference.

These jumps do not impact all foods the same. Meat products, fats and oils, and even fresh fruit are among the hardest hit. A more detailed breakdown of expected price inflation for food groups can be found here .

The rise of poultry prices is expected to continue as a result of low-inventory, and possibly, due to side effects of avian influenza as it spreads through industry flocks.

The inflation value for poultry may be anywhere from 6 to 7 percent, which is a sharp contrast with fresh fruits and vegetables, estimated to rise between 3 and 4 percent.

These market trends impact all scales of the food industry, including your options locally. Owner of Tony’s Delicatessen & Fresh Meats of Williamsport, Carl A Di Parlo, spoke to a cascade effect effecting more than just the food you eat.

Producing food for consumers involves the energy costs to operate farms, the price of feed for animals and seed for crops, and the transportation costs of moving products. All will be impacted, according to Di Parlo. "Prices are just raising hard for everyone," said Di Parlo—and food businesses must follow suit.

Despite these circumstances, there are ways to save: eating at home more; purchasing fewer animal products; buying seasonal fruits, which are typically priced cheaper; and keeping an eye out for discounts.

Individual consumer choices will not impact the rapid inflation in the overall marketplace—meat will remain expensive whether or not you buy it—but your decisions can save you some costs at checkout.

Wyoming News
Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
