State College, PA

Penn State spring football: Early results very promising for freshmen running backs

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Penn State is on a mission this spring to find ways to improve its ability to run the football, and help may have already arrived in the form of a pair of freshmen. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have each enrolled early to be able to participate in spring football practices in State College this year, and the early indications are both are looking like solid fixtures in the running game’s plans for the upcoming season.

“They’re impressive. Those two guys are going to make it ultra competitive in that room,” Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said when meeting with the media this week, according to Lions247 . “They’re very explosive. And what’s impressive to me is that they came out of high school and physically they’re at a stage where they can do all things.”

Singleton came to Penn State as a fully decorated high school star. Singleton was named the Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year , which has led to him earning a new nickname from his new teammates. Singleton has since pulled in a handful of other awards, including the Maxwell Football Club’s offensive player of the year award .

Allen may not have the same kind of trophy rack to his name, but Allen is another stellar addition to the depth chart as a four-star recruit with plenty of potential to be a big-time player.

You don’t have to worry about what down it is with those guys ,” Yurcich said when discussing the duo of freshmen running backs. “They can play on all downs because of their physical strength and their maturity.

The future may be bright for Singleton and Allen may be bright, but Penn State still needs its returning players to contribute as well.

“We’ve got a pretty good feel of who the vets are,” head coach James Franklin said of his returning running back options, including Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford , earlier this week . “We need them and expect them to take a step this year. The two freshmen have been impressive really since they showed up on campus.”

5 spring football questions for the Penn State offense

