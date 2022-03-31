Daily Life: Digital lottery coming for 'Hamilton'

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

'Hamilton' tickets — There'll be a digital lottery for "Hamilton" tickets for the hit Broadway show's Portland stay, April 13-May 1 at Keller Auditorium.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery opens at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1and will closes at noon Thursday, April 7, for the April 13-16 performances; each subsequent digital lotteries will begin each 10 a.m. Friday and close the following noon Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

Use the official "Hamilton" app for digital lottery tickets, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Regular tickets are on sale at www.BroadwayinPortland.com.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Kelly dies — Elizabeth Leach Gallery, which has housed much of Lee Kelly's sculpture work throughout the years, said Tuesday that the 89-year-old artist has passed away.

"It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of Lee Kelly, an extraordinary artist who graced us with his presence for 89 years," a tweet from the gallery said. "His significant influence spanning over six decades as a painter and sculptor is widely felt in the Pacific Northwest and beyond."

The Tribune wrote about Kelly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, April 2020. Here is the link to the story:

www.pamplinmedia.com/pt/11-features/460889-374609-artist-lee-kelly-already-living-the-tranquil-life.

Here's another Tribune story about Kelly from June 2018:

www.pamplinmedia.com/pt/11-features/397837-291657-lee-kelly-proves-his-mettle-for-60-years.

Banksy art — Fittingly, details are being withheld for now, but a touring exhibit of Banksy art will be starting in Portland on April 15.

It's called "Banksyland," and it features the famous, largely unknown street artist, whose satirical and political art has been coveted by collectors. There'll be about 100 authenticated works in the installation; the location of the exhibit won't be revealed until later.

It's an unauthorized exhibit, and it's being organized through experiential art collective One Thousand Ways. Works include "Love is in the Air," "Smiling Copper," "Happy Choppers," "Girl with Balloon," as well as paintings and editions from Banksy's Gross Domestic Product and Walled Off Hotel exhibitions, salvaged steel/concrete works and never-before-seen installations.

We'll have more later.

Stafford exhibit — From the Lake Oswego Review:

While some archival exhibits force curators to deduce the intent of the artists they're featuring, Dr. Hannah Crummé — head of special collections and college archivist at Lewis & Clark College — remarked that that college's new exhibit dedicated to former Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford did not need such guesswork.

This is because Stafford helped student curators Liam Conley, Franchesca Schrambling and Ben Warner hone the exhibit so that it paints an accurate reflection of his artistic process and oeuvre.

"This exhibition is itself a witness to Stafford's creative process, that he has informed," Crummé said. "The students essentially are able to write a biographical but also an autobiographical text."

The exhibit, which is the first publicly available showcase at the college since the COVID-19 pandemic began, shows through Aug. 20 at Lewis & Clark.

Stafford is the founder of the Northwest Writing Institute at Lewis & Clark, has published many poetry books and taught poetry across the world. He's the son of the late, great poet William Stafford.

Crummé described what makes the son's work special.

"It's very Oregon-based," she said. "I always feel like Kim is really reflecting on the local community and environments and puts out messages that I think are applicable to many of us. He reflects on peace, the creativity process and the modern world. It's universal and local."

Elton, Paul — Elton John has announced additional dates on the final North American part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," and they include two concerts at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, Oct. 16-17.

Tickets go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at www.EltonJohn.com.

Paul McCartney's "Got Back" tour stops at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, May 2-3, and tickets are still available at www.paulmccartney.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 28

Peruvian performers — Presented by Boom Arts and created by Peruvian and Lima-based interdisciplinary company Filmico, the show "El Apellido comienza conmigo (The Name Begins With Me," documents personal, political and social spaces where corruption and patriarchy intersect and collide.

The story: Documentary filmmaker Chaska Mori researched corruption in her country and ended up directly involved. After her father dies, she returns to Peru and uses her inheritance to buy land on the outskirts of Lima for the site of her future home. Before she can inhabit it, land smugglers invade. Thus starts her years-long Kafka-esque legal battle navigating a system where the law of the strongest prevails and unearthing a life changing family secret.

It'll stage 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, April 1-10, at Imago Theatre, 17 S.E. Eighth Ave.

Big gift — Oregon Historical Society has announced transformative gifts from the Boyle family to create Boyle Family Executive Director Fund and expand education programs.

Tim Boyle, Mary Boyle and Sally Bany announced a gift last week, totaling $2.5 million, to establish the fund. It'll result in reliable annual operating support from endowment proceeds.

"The Boyle name is synonymous with Oregon, and that the leader of the Oregon Historical Society will bear the title of 'Boyle Family Executive Director' is more than an honor — it's a charge," said Kerry Tymchuk, OHS executive director. "The Boyle family's generosity has given OHS a tremendous boost to keep striving to make our state better, to preserve Oregon's history, and to put the power of that history into everyone's hands. It is such a privilege to be the first Boyle Family Executive Director, and it is a daily reminder to all that work at OHS, now and into the future, to keep striving to foster a better tomorrow through an Oregon story that is meaningful to all Oregonians. I can imagine Gert standing over my shoulder now, peering over her glasses, seeing the work we are doing at OHS and saying, 'It's perfect. Now make it better.'"

Opera commission — Portland Opera has commissioned a new piece for its Portland Opera to Go program by composer Dave Ragland and librettist Mary McCallum.

The currently untitled 50-minute commission is inspired by the life and story of Beatrice Morrow Cannady, a prominent leader in Oregon's cultural community and civil rights movement of the early 1900s.

It's being written for middle-school audiences and it'll be played at schools this fall.

"Her story is a dynamic demonstration of vision, determination, activism and community mindfulness. Her life's work is a component of Black history that needs to be told," Ragland said of Cannady. "I firmly believe that opera is for everyone."

Trillium Festival — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, the Friends of Tryon Creek will host their 42nd annual Tryon Creek Trillium Festival at the Tryon Creek State Natural Area,Â 11321 SW Terwilliger Blvd in Portland.Â

The festival offers forest habitat educational stations, self-led or guided habitat hikes and the chance to pick up a native plant or two at one of the many wholesale stands.

