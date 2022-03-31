ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon housing chief sheds 'acting' from her title

By Peter Wong
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Gov. Brown names Andrea Bell, who has been in charge since her predecessor became regional leader for HUD.

Andrea Bell sheds "acting" from her title as she leads the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Bell's permanent appointment to the top job, effective Friday, April 1. Bell had been director of housing stabilization for the agency when Margaret Salazar left in February to become Northwest regional director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salazar had worked in the federal agency for 10 years before Brown named her state housing director in November 2016.

Bell has been with the state agency since April 2019, when she became assistant director for homeless services. She became director of housing stabilization the following year, when she also took on energy and weatherization assistance, rental assistance, and initiatives for racial and social justice.

Gov. Brown's statement on Thursday, March 31:

"She has consistently demonstrated the leadership and collaboration skills necessary to expand affordable housing in Oregon, strengthen tenant protections, help people experiencing homelessness find homes, and address the racial disparities that have existed in housing policy in this country for far too long. Oregon is incredibly fortunate to have such an impactful leader at such a critical moment."

The state agency, with local partners, has been busy paying out state and federal funds for emergency rental assistance. The Legislature approved $200 million from the state budget in December 2020 — all of it has been spent — and added $100 million in a Dec. 13 special session. The agency also reallocated $13 million not needed immediately for housing stabilization.

The agency also has spent or committed the initial $289 million that Oregon got from the U.S. Treasury, which has given Oregon $16 million more from funds left unspent in other states and communities. State officials sought $198 million more; the request is pending.

More than 40,000 households have received aid. But thousands of applications for emergency rental assistance await processing. Proof of application enables tenants to hold off evictions.

The Legislature also approved $100 million more for transition programs that seek to avert evictions once emergency rental assistance ends.

Bell said this upon her permanent appointment:

"I'm driven by the belief that all Oregonians deserve safe, stable and affordable housing and I feel fortunate to be in a position to guide a talented and dedicated team to advance this work across the housing continuum during such critical times. Housing continues to be a vital determinant of health for all Oregonians, and our work continues."

Bell earned a master's degree in public health from Arizona State University. She came to Oregon from Arizona, where she was the housing director within a state Medicaid health plan administration. In that job she oversaw operation and expansion of permanent supportive housing, which combines shelter with services such as mental health, and programs aimed at homelessness and how health and housing intersect. She led a governor's initiative to help people who lacked shelter and treatment services for mental health and substance abuse, and the first project to tap a tax credit from Arizona's housing trust fund.

Oregon lawmakers act on two elections bills

One allows use of Social Security ID for online registration; another aimed at threats to election workers. The Oregon Legislature has cleared two election-related bills for Gov. Kate Brown's signature. House Bill 4133 will enable people to register to vote or update their information online through use of a Social...
COVID-19: Limits end, boosters arrive, new variant

Oregon official say that it is just a coincidence the state of emergency ends on April Fools Day. Oregon is taking several steps to dismantle the state of emergency in the state since March 2020, even as the fastest spreading version of COVID-19 now accounts for over half of all new cases in the United States.
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Affordable workforce housing bill sponsored by East Wenatchee lawmaker signed into law

OLYMPIA — Legislation broadening the use of the rural counties’ public facilities tax to include affordable housing was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. SB 5868, proposed by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was the second attempt to add affordable housing as an acceptable use of tax funds. The first, SB 5513, would have allowed up to one-third of lodging taxes to be used on affordable housing. That that proposal did not pass this session.
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for release of rental assistance money

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules. Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round...
The Conversation U.S.

Affordable housing in the US is increasingly scarce, making renters ask: Where do we go?

The United States is facing an expanding gap between how much workers earn and how much they have to pay for housing. Workers have faced stagnant wages for the past 40 years. Yet the cost of rent has steadily increased during that time, with sharp increases of 14% to 40% over the past two years. Now, more than ever, workers are feeling the stress of the affordable housing crisis. While I was conducting research in economically hard-hit communities from Appalachia to Oakland, California, for my recent book, published in November 2021, nearly every person I met was experiencing the...
Lake Oswego Review

Portland housing emergency extended three years

The City Council decides more City Code changes are needed to address homelessness.The City Council voted to extend the Portland's citywide housing state of emergency for three more years on Wednesday, March 30. The decision comes as the city tries to figure out a more permanent solution to the affordable housing and homeless crises. During the meeting, Commissioner Dan Ryan explained a change in city code intended to end the emergency has fallen short of expectations. He said his bureau needs more time to arrange additional code changes, but the emergency declaration is necessary for existing projects to continue. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6

$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
Oregon panel allocates flexible federal transportation money

Environmental advocates criticize $50M for 'enhanced' highways of $412M approved; state is in line for $1.2B.The Oregon Transportation Commission has approved how it should spend $412 million in federal flexible funds to help people and goods move around safely and with less damage to the environment. In its vote Wednesday, March 30, the commission added a new pilot project to help people without cars get around — particularly in low-income and minority households — but also restored $50 million for "enhancements" to complete two big highway projects. Both projects were authorized but not fully funded by the 2017 Legislature in...
Center for Public Integrity

The racist history that helps explain our present wealth gap

Do you know the history of discrimination in your community?. We delved into Waterloo, Iowa, for a podcast about the country’s racial wealth gap. What we saw included two types of real estate racism that played out coast to coast in the United States. Both erected barriers to wealth-building that still hurt people today, Black families especially, decades after the practices were declared illegal.
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding police. With a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism...
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City's mayor stepping down 'to put family first'

Rachel Lyles Smith took on role a year ago to replace official who was recalled in November 2020A year after taking the oath of office as Oregon City's mayor, Rachel Lyles Smith said she'll be stepping down from the position so she and her husband can move out of state to be closer to their families. Lyles Smith's resignation will be effective April 22, she wrote to commissioners and the city manager on March 30. Denyse McGriff, who took office this year as Oregon City Commission president, will serve as interim mayor following Lyles Smith's resignation, until a special...
