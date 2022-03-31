Oregon housing chief sheds 'acting' from her title

Gov. Brown names Andrea Bell, who has been in charge since her predecessor became regional leader for HUD.

Andrea Bell sheds "acting" from her title as she leads the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Bell's permanent appointment to the top job, effective Friday, April 1. Bell had been director of housing stabilization for the agency when Margaret Salazar left in February to become Northwest regional director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salazar had worked in the federal agency for 10 years before Brown named her state housing director in November 2016.

Bell has been with the state agency since April 2019, when she became assistant director for homeless services. She became director of housing stabilization the following year, when she also took on energy and weatherization assistance, rental assistance, and initiatives for racial and social justice.

Gov. Brown's statement on Thursday, March 31:

"She has consistently demonstrated the leadership and collaboration skills necessary to expand affordable housing in Oregon, strengthen tenant protections, help people experiencing homelessness find homes, and address the racial disparities that have existed in housing policy in this country for far too long. Oregon is incredibly fortunate to have such an impactful leader at such a critical moment."

The state agency, with local partners, has been busy paying out state and federal funds for emergency rental assistance. The Legislature approved $200 million from the state budget in December 2020 — all of it has been spent — and added $100 million in a Dec. 13 special session. The agency also reallocated $13 million not needed immediately for housing stabilization.

The agency also has spent or committed the initial $289 million that Oregon got from the U.S. Treasury, which has given Oregon $16 million more from funds left unspent in other states and communities. State officials sought $198 million more; the request is pending.

More than 40,000 households have received aid. But thousands of applications for emergency rental assistance await processing. Proof of application enables tenants to hold off evictions.

The Legislature also approved $100 million more for transition programs that seek to avert evictions once emergency rental assistance ends.

Bell said this upon her permanent appointment:

"I'm driven by the belief that all Oregonians deserve safe, stable and affordable housing and I feel fortunate to be in a position to guide a talented and dedicated team to advance this work across the housing continuum during such critical times. Housing continues to be a vital determinant of health for all Oregonians, and our work continues."

Bell earned a master's degree in public health from Arizona State University. She came to Oregon from Arizona, where she was the housing director within a state Medicaid health plan administration. In that job she oversaw operation and expansion of permanent supportive housing, which combines shelter with services such as mental health, and programs aimed at homelessness and how health and housing intersect. She led a governor's initiative to help people who lacked shelter and treatment services for mental health and substance abuse, and the first project to tap a tax credit from Arizona's housing trust fund.

