The pandemic has made mobile devices an essential part of every business, but it has also led to cybercriminals trageting smartphone users. A report by mobile cybersecurity firm Zimperium claims more than 10 million mobile devices, across 214 countries, were affected by mobile threats last year. The company’s zLabs cybersecurity research arm claims mobile malware is the most prevalent threat, as it was encountered by nearly 25% mobile endpoints within Zimperium’s global customer base.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 DAYS AGO