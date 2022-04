The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 have lost more than $1.1 billion in revenue since the pandemic started two years ago. Sales for the 36 teams dropped nearly $4.5 billion during the 2020-21 season, with reduced ticket income and smaller media rights deals adding to the financial woes. Ticket sales fell roughly 95% compared to the last pre-pandemic season, according to the 2022 DFL Economic Report.

