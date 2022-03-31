ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Goes on the Fringe With New Haircut & Bangs With Silky Blouse

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Selena Gomez is taking the short route — at least, when it comes her latest beauty look.

The “Same Old Love” musician shared a snapshot of her new haircut by Orlando Pita on Instagram , amidst shooting the second season of her dark comedy show “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez’s new ‘do featured fringed bangs that ended just above her eyebrows, as well as a neck-length cut and lightly tousled texture for a free-spirited appearance.

“New hair who dis?,” Gomez pointedly captioned her selfie on social media.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Though Gomez’s ensemble largely wasn’t visible, the top of the “Princess Protection Program” actress ‘ look was equally sharp — a draped black blouse with a silky texture and twisted silver hoop earrings. Completing the set was a deep purple manicure and peachy pink lipstick. Silky tops like the musician’s have risen in popularity for their elegance and lightweight texture, making it likely she paired it with a coordinating skirt or jeans — two of the most popular styling tricks for the material.

No stranger to silks, Gomez has experimented with the texture in numerous parts of her wardrobe for years — both on and off the red carpet.

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the “Monte Carlo” star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

