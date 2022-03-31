Man arrested for setting fire to estranged wife’s home, affidavit says

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he set fire to a house earlier this month. Eric Jay Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Arson.

According to an affidavit, around 8:50 p.m. on March 19, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Windsor Avenue. After crews put the fire out, investigators were called to the scene. The investigator said the fire started in the master bedroom after a laundry basket full of clothes was set on fire. From the laundry basket, the flames spread up the wall and then to other areas of the home before fire fighters put them out. The investigator said a window in the bedroom had been broken prior to the fire.

Investigators later made contact with a woman who said she had moved into the home after separating from her husband, identified as Rodriguez. The woman said she installed cameras in the home the day before the fire because Rodriguez had tried several times to force his way into her home.

Those same cameras recorded Rodriguez’s actions that night; he was caught on camera moving through the kitchen with a flashlight and was later seen exiting the front door. The investigator said after exiting the front door, Rodriguez was then seen on video reaching through the broken bedroom window to set fire to the clothes in the basket.

A warrant was later issued for Rodriguez’s arrest, he was taken in to custody on March 28. He is being held on a combined bond of $100,000. Jail records indicated Rodriguez has been arrested multiple times since 1998 for contempt of court, assault, drug possession, making terroristic threats against the family and injury to a child.

