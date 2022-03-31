Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)

If it goes for its $18.8 million price tag, or even a couple million less, High Scatteree would be the most expensive home sale in Chatham. The nine-bed, nine-bath estate (seven full, two half) at 108 Cotchpinicut Road in North Chatham was built as a summer home for the Leeds family of Philadelphia in 1940 in the style of Chatham’s older captain’s houses. There’s been only two owners of the Georgian Revival estate: the Leeds and the current owners, whose parents were walking by one day when they bumped into the original owners and did an off-market transition, said Brian Dougherty of The Private Brokerage at Compass, who has the listing.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO