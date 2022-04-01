‘An opportunity to change their lives.’ This local homeless ministry helps men find safety, work, brotherhood

A group of men play video games Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at North Georgia Works transitional housing program. - photo by Scott Rogers

Joel Purnell used to sleep under a Loganville library’s awning near the front door.

One of the people who would give Purnell food and money reached out to as many people as possible to help him, including North Georgia Works’ executive director, Michael Giddens.

Purnell was skeptical.

“That’s why I was content with being homeless because I was too nervous to ask for help,” Purnell said. “I couldn’t trust anyone. At the time, I couldn’t trust my family, so trusting a random stranger was out of the question.”

That all changed when Giddens showed up.

“Hey, are you Joel? Hey, I’m Michael. Get in the car,” Purnell recounted of that fateful meeting.

Purnell hesitated, but he got in. It was a decision that he thinks now was one of the best he has ever made. At Purnell’s March 20 graduation, Giddens said he was thankful beyond words that he did.

Shane McCrary prepares to balance a wheel Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Oakwood Tire. McCrary works at the shop as part of North Georgia Works, a 12-month initiative to help homeless men to find work and get stable housing. - photo by Scott Rogers

Purnell was one of five men to graduate March 20 from North Georgia Works, a Christian ministry and transitional workforce development center for men in Gainesville.

Its founder, Doug Hanson, began the process years ago to tackle homelessness in the Hall County community. He retired from DuPont Engineering in 2002 and was later appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal to the State Housing Trust Fund for the Homeless. Hanson fashioned the Gainesville ministry off a similar program in Atlanta.

"If I hadn't gotten involved ... I would have missed the greatest joy in my life," Hanson said.

The five men that graduated from the yearlong program were Purnell, Kacey Sosebee, Travis Daniel, Christopher Fitts and Shane McCrary.

Hanson said there are 29 men in the program currently coming through four portals: the court system through possibly a judge’s or defense attorney’s recommendation; the jail alerting them of someone seeking a transitional housing option; the shelters telling them that one of their long-term clients might be a good fit; or off of the streets.

“They come in scared and skeptical and searching for safety,” Hanson said. “What we do is we provide them an opportunity for them to change their lives from the inside out.”

There is an application and interview process, and the ministry said that each resident “will have completed a minimum of 30 days in one of the approved portals, passing a drug/alcohol test, background check and health evaluation before being eligible.“

“There is no commitment to stay other than agreeing to get along, stay clean and work hard,” Hanson said. “They’re free to go at any time, and we’ve had a few that have just said, ‘I’ve had enough,’ or ‘I don’t want this.’”

A man plays pool Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at North Georgia Works transitional housing program. - photo by Scott Rogers

Getting to work

Hanson said they have dozens of business partners looking for someone to hire, and all five of the graduates are working.

Purnell, Daniel and McCrary work at Oakwood Tire in Gainesville, and Sosebee is working at New Leaf Landscape Services. Fitts works as the program’s designated driver, said North Georgia Works’ director of programs and pastoral counseling, Mark Akin.

“These business partners are delighted to have a person they know they can count on for a year,” Hanson said.

Oakwood Tire owner Mike Robertson said he is fully staffed after bringing on the three North Georgia Works graduates, which is not the norm in town.

“If you go around to all of the shops in Gainesville, very few are fully staffed,” Robertson said.

Before the program, Daniel was homeless for a few years and stayed at Salvation Army for weeks.

He said he wants to continue saving money while working at Oakwood Tire and staying at North Georgia Works. Daniel said he wants to offer help to the other participants, advising them to stick it out even through the rough patches.

In front of a packed house at the North Georgia Works’ Vine Street building, McCrary opened up about being a regular user of meth for about 15 years.

“The day after they had a warrant out for my arrest, I was pretty much homeless then,” McCrary said.

He’s been clean for a year after being in the program that uses daily drug testing.

McCrary said the program has taught him how to manage his temper and his money, having saved roughly $5,000. The next step for him is moving out on his own.

His advice for others is stay busy and be proud after a hard day’s work.

Rooms Wednesday, March 23, 2022, inside North Georgia Works transitional housing program. - photo by Scott Rogers

Help with a home

Akin said North Georgia Works has leases with two properties, which are then subleased to the men taking the next step after graduation.

“If one of the guys lost his job or got removed from the housing, we take up the slack and keep it paid so the other one doesn’t lose their housing, too,” Akin said.

Hanson said they started this facet of the program because of the “serious deficiencies we have here in Hall County” surrounding affordable housing.

Ed Albrecht, who works in real estate and has volunteered his time to the North Georgia Works cause, said it’s taken a lot of pavement pounding, door knocking and opening people’s eyes to the program.

Albrecht said he has helped by finding landlords that might be amenable to the unusual leasing situation that North Georgia Works is presenting.

Purnell moved into one of these apartments and now pays roughly $600 per month.

When comparing the costs of sending a man through North Georgia Works to being out on the streets, Hanson called it a “steal” financially.

He estimated that it costs North Georgia Works about $3,500 to send a man through the program. Hanson was told by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office that it costs $68 a day to house an inmate, which is almost $25,000 annually.

If the person is on the streets, the costs to emergency medical care, food banks, social programs, law enforcement and other agencies are greater still, Hanson said.

The Vine Street facility has 30 single-person dorms, each bearing a brass plaque honoring the sponsors who have made $10,000 contributions to North Georgia Works.

Regarding the thought of expansion, Akin said they want to replicate the North Georgia Works model in other counties.

‘A culture of brotherhood and love’

At the end of the March 20 graduation, the graduates and the other men in the program gathered in a huddle to pray at the head of the room.

Hanson called it “the most emotional moment of that whole evening for me.”

“Those are the people that have been out there on the streets,” Hanson said. “… And there they all are as brothers, working together and praying for one another and celebrating success.”

It has taken some time, but Hanson said he believes that the program has fostered a “culture of brotherhood and love.”

“This isn’t just a ministry or a program,” Purnell said. “This is a family, and this family will always have your back, sometimes whether you like it or not. Sometimes you need that sort of love.”

Mark Akin is director of programs and pastoral counseling at North Georgia Works, a faith-based transitional housing program for homeless men. - photo by Scott Rogers

Travis Daniel prepares to repair a tire Wednesday, March 30, 2022, where he works at Oakwood Tire. Daniel is part of North Georgia Works, a 12-month initiative to help homeless men to find work and get stable housing. - photo by Scott Rogers

