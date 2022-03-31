Girls Varsity Flag Football beats Colonial 6 – 0

Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Watchung Hills, 5-0, in the season opener for both teams on Friday at the Green Knoll Tennis Center in Bridgewater. At first doubles, Tony Lu and Jeffrey Wen won in three sets over Anmol Bhatia and Remon Fahmy, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. In the first singles match, Dhruv Viswanathan won 6-2, 6-1 over Evan Yu. Second singles Mithil Mouli also topped Satvik Repaka, 6-1, 6-1, while third singles Eric Shao won 6-2, 6-3 against Arun Singh. Second doubles Siddarth Balasubramanian and Brandon Wu were victorious at second doubles as well, 6-3, 6-4.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO