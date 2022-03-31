Jacksonville High School Student Under Investigation for Threats

Calhoun Journal

March 31, 2022

Jim Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville High School administrators learned of the possible threat of violence from a student today that was made through social media. The Jacksonville Police School Resource Officer was notified of the threat and the student was pulled from class so an investigation could be conducted. Since the student is a juvenile, the name will not be released to the public. Jacksonville City Schools and the Jacksonville Police Department issued the following press release:

“Administrators at Jacksonville High School learned of an alleged threat made by a student today in an online group chat, resulting in an investigation by school officials and the Jacksonville Police Department that is still ongoing. The student in question is currently with police while the investigation continues.

Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said that officers are working to determine whether any charges will be filed. Wood said Thursday afternoon that there is “no threat to the school and students.”

We want to assure our students, parents and staff that their safety and security is our top priority at Jacksonville City Schools.”

The Calhoun County Journal spoke with Police Chief, Marcus Wood, who stated, “There was no imminent danger, and our officers are currently investigating everything that has occurred.” He explained that the information gathered through the investigation would be turned over to Juvenile Probation to determine if any charges will be brought against the student. The investigation is still ongoing.

