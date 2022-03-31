ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville High School Student Under Investigation for Threats

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ti908_0evwIj0Z00
Calhoun Journal

March 31, 2022

Jim Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville High School administrators learned of the possible threat of violence from a student today that was made through social media. The Jacksonville Police School Resource Officer was notified of the threat and the student was pulled from class so an investigation could be conducted. Since the student is a juvenile, the name will not be released to the public. Jacksonville City Schools and the Jacksonville Police Department issued the following press release:

“Administrators at Jacksonville High School learned of an alleged threat made by a student today in an online group chat, resulting in an investigation by school officials and the Jacksonville Police Department that is still ongoing. The student in question is currently with police while the investigation continues.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said that officers are working to determine whether any charges will be filed. Wood said Thursday afternoon that there is “no threat to the school and students.”
We want to assure our students, parents and staff that their safety and security is our top priority at Jacksonville City Schools.”

The Calhoun County Journal spoke with Police Chief, Marcus Wood, who stated, “There was no imminent danger, and our officers are currently investigating everything that has occurred.” He explained that the information gathered through the investigation would be turned over to Juvenile Probation to determine if any charges will be brought against the student. The investigation is still ongoing.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 1

Related
Great Bend Post

Police investigating cafeteria fight at Kan. high school

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb is confirming that there was a "large melee" in the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area on Thursday. Police estimate that it involved approximately 13 or 14 students. He stated that working with school officials they have identified all of the students and have taken the necessary reports.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, AL
Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 44-year-old Hueytown woman

The Hueytown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. Tavashia Austin could be in the western area of Birmingham. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt. She is 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. If you see her, you are asked to...
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Calhoun Journal#Jacksonville High School#Jacksonville City Schools
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after drug-related search warrants were served in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, March 18, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served two search warrants - one in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren St. and the other in the 300 block of SW 3rd St.
TOPEKA, KS
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
EDUCATION
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy