The Miami Dolphins have traded DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. In addition to Parker, the Patriots will also receive a fifth-round pick in the month’s draft, while the Dolphins will get a third-round selection. This trade may surprise some, not because Parker was dealt, but because the Dolphins dealt him to their division rivals. This likely shows that there weren’t many if any, other offers for Parker.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO