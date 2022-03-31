ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas offensive lineman Tyler Johnson enters the NCAA transfer portal

By Cami Griffin
 1 day ago
Of the 53 members of Texas’ 2019 recruiting class, over 30 of those players have transferred to another program or medically retired.

Steve Sarkisian was aware of the mass exodus from Tom Herman’s recruiting class prior to accepting the Texas job, and the Longhorns clearly lacked leadership and experience last season due to it.

The latest member of Texas’ 2019 recruiting class to leave the program is former four-star offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. On3’s Matt Zenitz announced on Thursday that Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson redshirted his freshman season, appeared in one game as a sophomore in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado, and did not play last season under Sarkisian’s staff.

The Conroe native was rated the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The Longhorns brought in one of the top offensive line hauls in program history for the 2022 class, likely pushing Johnson further down the depth chart.

Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class. Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott.  The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard. Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar...
LEXINGTON, SC
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
