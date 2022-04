The Valorant Masters Stage 3 Berlin champions Gambit announced the departure of its Valorant roster in their organization. They will continue their run in VCT 2022 as an independent team known as M3C. This is referencing to their 1st place finish in Valorant Masters Stage 3 Championship. They will go up against Navi, BIG, and LDN for their remaining matches in the group stage of VCT EMEA. Riot decided to schedule the matches continuously from March 16 up to March 18, for the affected teams.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 DAYS AGO