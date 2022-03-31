ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DC Police say they've had previous incidents involving 2 twin teens charged with slaying 22-year-old

WUSA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJabree Mekhi Hawkins and Jamel Hawkins are...

www.wusa9.com

WJTV 12

18-year-old charged in shooting death of MS teen

CHARLESTON, Miss.– Police in Charleston, Mississippi have charged an 18-year-old with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Destini Jemerson. Sonya Jemerson is in pain. The death of her daughter Destini is still fresh on her mind and heavy on her heart. “Destini was, she was a, she was a sweetheart. She was the life […]
CHARLESTON, MS
11Alive

22-year-old confessed in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say. DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girls Shot After Young Men Reach Into Their Car, Police Say

Two teenage girls sitting in a car were shot near Temple University’s Liacouras Center after a group of young men tried to reach into their vehicle and a girl in the backseat used pepper spray on the young men, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideedition.com

Mystery Surrounds Death of Florida Mom and 3-Year-Old Twins Found in Car; Police Investigate, Officials Say

A mother and her 3-year-old twins were found dead in their car that was parked outside of a Florida apartment complex, officials said, according to published news reports. The woman was identified as Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her biological children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, according to a statement issued to Inside Edition Digital by Melbourne Police PIO Shaun Hill.
MELBOURNE, FL
Daily Voice

Suspect Charged With Murdering 34-Year-Old Centereach Man, Police Say

Police arrested a suspect in the murder of a Long Island man whose body was found in a wooded area earlier this year. Glenn Seejattan, age 34, of Wheatley Heights, was arrested on Tuesday, March 22, and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Centereach resident Justin Lee, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
KATV

Conway teen involved in police pursuit, charged with two felony counts

Little Rock (KATV) — Conway police were engaged in a vehicle pursuit that involved a teenager Friday night. According to a post from the agency's Twitter and Facebook accounts, officers were traveling eastbound on Skyline Drive when a vehicle with no license plate pulled out in front of their patrol unit from O’Byrant Street at around 7:15 p.m.
CONWAY, AR
The Baltimore Sun

‘Sloppy police work’: Jury acquits man accused of killing ex-Maryland football player

A Baltimore jury acquitted a man Wednesday on all charges in the killing of former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. Charged with first-degree murder, Kalim Satterfield’s trial lasted four days and hinged almost entirely on the statements of two witnesses to the shooting, Mackall’s girlfriend and her father, who had identified Satterfield from police photo arrays. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS

