Fact check: Collage of actors from 2017 Oscars doesn't show reactions to Will Smith slap
The claim: A collage shows actors' reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after Rock made a joke on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.
Some social media users claim a collage features a handful of celebrities' reactions to the moment.
"The faces after Chris Rock was hit by Will Smith at the Oscars," reads the caption of a Facebook post shared March 27 .
The collage shows movie stars like Matt Damon and Emma Stone, as well as filmmaker Barry Jenkins and singer John Legend.
The post generated over 200 shares in less than a week. Similar posts have amassed hundreds of interactions on Facebook and Twitter .
But the claim is false. All 15 pictures date back to the 2017 Oscars, when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as best picture. None of the images show celebrities' reactions to Smith's slap, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported .
USA TODAY reached out to social media users who shared the claim for comment.
Pictures from 2017 Oscars
Moments after the cast of "La La Land" joined award presenters on stage at the 2017 Oscars, presenters announced the film "Moonlight" was the actual winner .
A wide range of celebrities' reactions to the mix-up went viral after the incident. Here's who took each photo featured in the post:
- Reuters photographer Lucy Nicholson captured Stone's reaction as presenter Warren Beatty held the best picture envelope. Stone starred in "La La Land" with Ryan Gosling.
- Agence France-Presse photographer Mark Ralston captured Jaden Piner's reaction after award presenters showed the winner's envelope. Piner starred in "Moonlight."
- Entertainment writer Courtney Enlow tweeted an image of Trevante Rhodes and Jenkins' reactions on Feb. 27, 2017. Jenkins wrote and directed "Moonlight," and Rhodes starred in the film.
- Los Angeles Times photographer Al Seib captured Damon, Busy Philipps, Salma Hayek, Michelle Williams and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's reactions sitting in the audience. Philipps shared the same image to her Instagram on Feb. 27, 2017.
- Associated Press photographer Matt Sayles snapped Mel Gibson's reaction .
- AP photographer Chris Pizzello captured Gosling snickering .
- Entertainment reporter Andrew Chow tweeted Meryl Streep's reaction Feb. 27, 2017.
- Former New York Times photographer Monica Almeida snapped Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo's reactions among a crowd.
In an eight-minute YouTube video from the Oscars featuring the best picture announcement, Legend's reaction is similar to the one pictured in the collage.
Our rating: False
Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a collage shows actors' reactions to Smith slapping Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The celebrities' reactions in the collage are from the 2017 Oscars, when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as best picture.
