Fact check: Collage of actors from 2017 Oscars doesn't show reactions to Will Smith slap

By Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The claim: A collage shows actors' reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after Rock made a joke on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

Some social media users claim a collage features a handful of celebrities' reactions to the moment.

"The faces after Chris Rock was hit by Will Smith at the Oscars," reads the caption of a Facebook post shared March 27 .

The collage shows movie stars like Matt Damon and Emma Stone, as well as filmmaker Barry Jenkins and singer John Legend.

The post generated over 200 shares in less than a week. Similar posts have amassed hundreds of interactions on Facebook and Twitter .

But the claim is false. All 15 pictures date back to the 2017 Oscars, when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as best picture. None of the images show celebrities' reactions to Smith's slap, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported .

USA TODAY reached out to social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Pictures from 2017 Oscars

Moments after the cast of "La La Land" joined award presenters on stage at the 2017 Oscars, presenters announced the film "Moonlight" was the actual winner .

Just when everyone thought "La La Land" had won best picture at the 2017 Oscars, producer Jordan Horowitz (left, with Warren Beatty), showed the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the true winner. CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/AP

A wide range of celebrities' reactions to the mix-up went viral after the incident. Here's who took each photo featured in the post:

Fact check : False claim that Chris Rock apologized to Will Smith after Oscars slap

In an eight-minute YouTube video from the Oscars featuring the best picture announcement, Legend's reaction is similar to the one pictured in the collage.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a collage shows actors' reactions to Smith slapping Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The celebrities' reactions in the collage are from the 2017 Oscars, when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as best picture.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Collage of actors from 2017 Oscars doesn't show reactions to Will Smith slap

