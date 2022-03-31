The Best Mother’s Day Gifts in 2022

Click here to read the full article.

As Mother’s Day fast approaches, the quest for the perfect gift has begun. While a card or some chocolates are always appreciated, step your game up with something new this year. We rounded up a list of the best presents for every type of mom that’ll be sure to leave a smile on her face.

Nest Box Candle Subscription

Nest has been a leading luxury fragrance destination since it hit the scene in the early ’90s, and remains one of the classiest candle companies on the market. Aside from their famously elegant packaging, with racing striped boxes and thoughtfully designed jars, the candles themselves are packed with a wide range of warm and colorful notes sure to fill up any room for hours. This 3-month subscription comes with a different expertly chosen scent every month, promising a luxury surprise at your mom’s door well after her special day.







$40/Month





The Sill Monstera Deliciosa Plant

While the Monstera Deliciosa is definitely trending in 2022, any option from this online plant shop and subscription service The Sill is a choice that moms will love. They’re chic, minimalist and come in stylish vessels that also double as art. It’s also highly customizable, given that you get to choose details like the material and color of the planter.







$58





First Leaf Wine Subscription

Award-winning wine subscription box First Leaf is all about impressive flavor profiles and definitely beats that mystery bottle at your local liquor store. Choose between a 3-pack, 6-pack, and 12-pack with red, white, or mixed bundles. You can also shop options a la carte, which includes rosé and sparkling wine.







$30- $150





Golde Clean Greens Face Mask

This detoxifying face mask actually comes in a powder form that you add water to when ready to use. That makes it travel-friendly, and also significantly extends its shelf life. Filled with superfood ingredients like mango, spirulina, and chlorella, this vegan glow-booster is the ultimate self-care gift for her to pair with a hot bath and an episode of reality TV.







$34





Coloring Book By Drunk Drawn: The Real Housewives of New York City

If dear mum is a fan of the “Real Housewives” franchise, she’ll love this hilarious and entertaining “Real Housewives of New York” coloring book by Drunk Drawn. It’s hilarious, and also doubles as a stress-busting form of active meditation. As one reviewer puts it, “If you love housewives or are looking for a gift for someone who loves housewives – GET THIS STAT!”







$9.99





Natori Decadence Pullover PJ (50% Off)

High-quality, silky pajamas are always a great Mother’s Day gift, and this Decadence Pullover PJ set by Natori is the definition of comfortable luxury. Plus, it comes in a playful but subtle cheetah print. The shirt comes in a pullover style that looks more lounge-appropriate so that she can be supremely cozy all day long.







$85

$170





Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription

This pasta subscription box from iconic NYC pasta shop Sfoglini is a serious upgrade from supermarket spaghetti. From fusilli to small shells, this pasta subscription will keep your mom’s pantry stocked with the gourmet goods she deserves. All ingredients are locally-sourced, and each box comes with a box of signature pasta, as well as a seasonal box – think fennel or chilli pepper.







$85

$65 – $120





Minted Custom Puzzles

Puzzles have the potential to be a fairly mediocre gift, but when it’s personalized with a photograph of her favorite people, that’s a game-changer. Rather than framing a family photo, get Minted to customize it into a 252-piece puzzle. The ultimate keepsake that’s sure to tug on her heartstrings. It arrives in a gorgeous hinged box and muslin pouch.







$42





Urban Stems Dried Flower Bouquet

If mom doesn’t have a green thumb to tend to a live plant, opt for this low-maintenance stunner of a dried bouquet that can last years. If yellow isn’t her color, Urban Stem has tons of other options that’ll make her swoon. Fun optional add-ons like champagne gummy bears and organic vanilla hibiscus lollipops will make this a gift she’ll never forget.







$75





Cinephile: A Card Game

If your mom is a movie lover, she’ll appreciate the Cinephile card game, which will let her one-up all the other movie snobs in your family. Or act as an ice-breaker with her new book club. With 150 cards and multiple ways to play based on difficulty, this film and pop culture game is perfect for casual movie watchers and die-hard film buffs.







$20.00

$17.01





The Hygge Conversation Game

Your mom always makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside, so return the favor through The Hygge Game, which describes itself as “cozy conversation in pleasant company”. The 330 questions contained in this affordable gift will induce smiles and good vibes, whether you’re playing in person or on FaceTime. Designed to help you bond and create an inviting storytelling atmosphere.







$20





Foria Wellness CBD & Lavender Bath Salts

Regular Epsom salts do wonders on tired muscles, but there’s truly nothing like these CBD bath salts by Foria. They’re infused with lavender, calendula and other heavenly botanicals. Formulas are all-natural, and mom will feel like she just got a deep tissue massage when she steps out of the bath. The nourishing salts boost circulation while reducing tension.







$52





Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is the Ferrari of blow dryers thanks to its unique digital motor and Air Multiplier™ technology. Available in fuchsia and white, this hair dryer minimizes frizz and mimics salon-style blowouts. It comes with five magnetic attachments for different hair types, and dries hair in way less time. It also remains cool to the touch, reducing hair damage.







$429.99





Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

This isn’t your average terrycloth robe. Unlike bulky and baggy alternatives that make your shape disappear, this Cloud Cotton Robe by Parachute has a slimming silhouette but is still incredibly comfortable. It’s soft, lightweight and still has that fluffy feel of a traditional robe, with an elevated aesthetic. It’s also very breathable thanks to the 100% long-staple Turkish cotton material.







$109





Urban Accents Popcorn Kernels Seasoning

Upgrade your movie nights with mom and gift this Urban Accented Movie Night Popcorn Set. It includes three popcorn packs and five gourmet seasonings like caramel corn, sriracha, and white cheddar – all with non-GMO ingredients. Ideal for any foodie or movie lover. Plus, that addicting popcorn seasoning can (and will) go on other ingredients, like potatoes, ice cream or nuts.







$44.80





Dynamic Dames: 50 Leading Ladies Who Made History

If your mom gets nostalgic for old-school Hollywood and loves watching the classics, consider this gift. A fantastic coffee table book for any home, the “Dynamic Dames: 50 Ladies Who Made History” hardcover contains stunning photography and engaging profiles on inspiring on-screen women. From Audrey Hepburn and Bette Davis to Jane Fonda and Emma Watson, it’s a feminist work full of icons. Here, check out more coffee table books for movie and TV lovers .







$23.00

$14.28





Russ & Daughters New York Brunch

If your mom doesn’t have access to a classic NYC brunch (or just wants to stay in her PJs) consider sending her a box of New York’s finest Jewish breakfast from Russ & Daughters. Each box comes with hand-rolled bagels, lox, all-natural cream cheese and a chocolate babka for dessert. It even includes a pound of their coffee with a complimentary mug.







$189





Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager

The only thing better than an on-demand head massage is the GRO revitalizing scalp massager. Not only does it feel like heaven, but it helps stimulate scalp health and hair growth. This handheld massager is suitable for all hair types (as well as treated hair). It can be used on dry hair or wet hair and is ideal for working in hair products or shampoo.







$18





Faux Fur Ombre Fur

These faux fur ombre throws look like the real thing, and are just as warm. They come in standard and oversized options and double as room decor. Ideal for wrapping yourself up on the couch or even using instead of a comforter. With silky, long fibers, they feel great on bare skin – especially if your mom is always chilly.







$110

$66





Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

A full-bodied perfume with female CEO energy. This women’s fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent has a warm floral essence, with notes of lavender, vanilla extract and orange blossom. It’s a season-round scent that’s a little bit sweet, a little bit spicy, and very sophisticated. Treat your mom to this perfume to help her feel expensive and luxurious.







$110

$112





