ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts in 2022

By Naima Karp
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

As Mother’s Day fast approaches, the quest for the perfect gift has begun. While a card or some chocolates are always appreciated, step your game up with something new this year. We rounded up a list of the best presents for every type of mom that’ll be sure to leave a smile on her face.

Nest Box Candle Subscription

Nest has been a leading luxury fragrance destination since it hit the scene in the early ’90s, and remains one of the classiest  candle companies on the market. Aside from their famously elegant packaging, with racing striped boxes and thoughtfully designed jars, the candles themselves are packed with a wide range of warm and colorful notes sure to fill up any room for hours.  This 3-month subscription comes with a different expertly chosen scent every month, promising a luxury surprise at your mom’s door well after her special day.




BUY NOW:

$40/Month


Buy It

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa Plant

While the Monstera Deliciosa is definitely trending in 2022, any option from this online plant shop and subscription service The Sill is a choice that moms will love. They’re chic, minimalist and come in stylish vessels that also double as art. It’s also highly customizable, given that you get to choose details like the material and color of the planter.




BUY NOW:

$58


Buy It

First Leaf Wine Subscription

Award-winning wine subscription box First Leaf is all about impressive flavor profiles and definitely beats that mystery bottle at your local liquor store. Choose between a 3-pack, 6-pack, and 12-pack with red, white, or mixed bundles. You can also shop options a la carte, which includes rosé and sparkling wine.




BUY NOW:

$30- $150


Buy It

Golde Clean Greens Face Mask

This detoxifying face mask actually comes in a powder form that you add water to when ready to use. That makes it travel-friendly, and also significantly extends its shelf life. Filled with superfood ingredients like mango, spirulina, and chlorella, this vegan glow-booster is the ultimate self-care gift for her to pair with a hot bath and an episode of reality TV.




BUY NOW:

$34


Buy It

Coloring Book By Drunk Drawn: The Real Housewives of New York City

If dear mum is a fan of the “Real Housewives” franchise, she’ll love this hilarious and entertaining “Real Housewives of New York” coloring book by Drunk Drawn. It’s hilarious, and also doubles as a stress-busting form of active meditation. As one reviewer puts it, “If you love housewives or are looking for a gift for someone who loves housewives – GET THIS STAT!”




Coloring Book by Drunk Drawn: The Real Housewives of New York City

$9.99


Buy It

Natori Decadence Pullover PJ (50% Off)

High-quality, silky pajamas are always a great Mother’s Day gift, and this Decadence Pullover PJ set by Natori is the definition of comfortable luxury. Plus, it comes in a playful but subtle cheetah print. The shirt comes in a pullover style that looks more lounge-appropriate so that she can be supremely cozy all day long.




BUY NOW:

$85
$170


Buy It

Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription

This pasta subscription box from iconic NYC pasta shop Sfoglini is a serious upgrade from supermarket spaghetti. From fusilli to small shells, this pasta subscription will keep your mom’s pantry stocked with the gourmet goods she deserves. All ingredients are locally-sourced, and each box comes with a box of signature pasta, as well as a seasonal box – think fennel or chilli pepper.




BUY NOW:

$85
$65 – $120


Buy It

Minted Custom Puzzles

Puzzles have the potential to be a fairly mediocre gift, but when it’s personalized with a photograph of her favorite people, that’s a game-changer. Rather than framing a family photo, get Minted to customize it into a 252-piece puzzle. The ultimate keepsake that’s sure to tug on her heartstrings. It arrives in a gorgeous hinged box and muslin pouch.




BUY NOW:

$42


Buy It

Urban Stems Dried Flower Bouquet

If mom doesn’t have a green thumb to tend to a live plant, opt for this low-maintenance stunner of a dried bouquet that can last years. If yellow isn’t her color, Urban Stem has tons of other options that’ll make her swoon. Fun optional add-ons like champagne gummy bears and organic vanilla hibiscus lollipops will make this a gift she’ll never forget.




BUY NOW:

$75


Buy It

Cinephile: A Card Game

If your mom is a movie lover, she’ll appreciate the Cinephile card game, which will let her one-up all the other movie snobs in your family. Or act as an ice-breaker with her new book club. With 150 cards and multiple ways to play based on difficulty, this film and pop culture game is perfect for casual movie watchers and die-hard film buffs.




Cinephile: A Card Game

$20.00
$17.01


Buy It

The Hygge Conversation Game

Your mom always makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside, so return the favor through The Hygge Game, which describes itself as “cozy conversation in pleasant company”. The 330 questions contained in this affordable gift will induce smiles and good vibes, whether you’re playing in person or on FaceTime. Designed to help you bond and create an inviting storytelling atmosphere.




BUY NOW:

$20


Buy It

Foria Wellness CBD & Lavender Bath Salts

Regular Epsom salts do wonders on tired muscles, but there’s truly nothing like these CBD bath salts by Foria. They’re infused with lavender, calendula and other heavenly botanicals. Formulas are all-natural, and mom will feel like she just got a deep tissue massage when she steps out of the bath. The nourishing salts boost circulation while reducing tension.




BUY NOW:

$52


Buy It

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is the Ferrari of blow dryers thanks to its unique digital motor and Air Multiplier™ technology. Available in fuchsia and white, this hair dryer minimizes frizz and mimics salon-style blowouts. It comes with five magnetic attachments for different hair types, and dries hair in way less time. It also remains cool to the touch, reducing hair damage.




BUY NOW:

$429.99


Buy It

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

This isn’t your average terrycloth robe. Unlike bulky and baggy alternatives that make your shape disappear, this Cloud Cotton Robe by Parachute has a slimming silhouette but is still incredibly comfortable. It’s soft, lightweight and still has that fluffy feel of a traditional robe, with an elevated aesthetic. It’s also very breathable thanks to the 100% long-staple Turkish cotton material.




BUY NOW:

$109


Buy It

Urban Accents Popcorn Kernels Seasoning

Upgrade your movie nights with mom and gift this Urban Accented Movie Night Popcorn Set. It includes three popcorn packs and five gourmet seasonings like caramel corn, sriracha, and white cheddar – all with non-GMO ingredients. Ideal for any foodie or movie lover. Plus, that addicting popcorn seasoning can (and will) go on other ingredients, like potatoes, ice cream or nuts.




BUY NOW:

$44.80


Buy It

Dynamic Dames: 50 Leading Ladies Who Made History

If your mom gets nostalgic for old-school Hollywood and loves watching the classics, consider this gift. A fantastic coffee table book for any home, the “Dynamic Dames: 50 Ladies Who Made History” hardcover contains stunning photography and engaging profiles on inspiring on-screen women. From Audrey Hepburn and Bette Davis to Jane Fonda and Emma Watson, it’s a feminist work full of icons. Here, check out more coffee table books for movie and TV lovers .




Dynamic Dames: 50 Leading Ladies Who Made History

$23.00
$14.28


Buy It

Russ & Daughters New York Brunch

If your mom doesn’t have access to a classic NYC brunch (or just wants to stay in her PJs) consider sending her a box of New York’s finest Jewish breakfast from Russ & Daughters. Each box comes with hand-rolled bagels, lox, all-natural cream cheese and a chocolate babka for dessert. It even includes a pound of their coffee with a complimentary mug.




BUY NOW:

$189


Buy It

Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager

The only thing better than an on-demand head massage is the GRO revitalizing scalp massager. Not only does it feel like heaven, but it helps stimulate scalp health and hair growth. This handheld massager is suitable for all hair types (as well as treated hair). It can be used on dry hair or wet hair and is ideal for working in hair products or shampoo.




BUY NOW:

$18


Buy It

Faux Fur Ombre Fur

These faux fur ombre throws look like the real thing, and are just as warm. They come in standard and oversized options and double as room decor. Ideal for wrapping yourself up on the couch or even using instead of a comforter. With silky, long fibers, they feel great on bare skin – especially if your mom is always chilly.




BUY NOW:

$110
$66


Buy It

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

A full-bodied perfume with female CEO energy. This women’s fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent has a warm floral essence, with notes of lavender, vanilla extract and orange blossom. It’s a season-round scent that’s a little bit sweet, a little bit spicy, and very sophisticated. Treat your mom to this perfume to help her feel expensive and luxurious.




BUY NOW:

$110
$112


Buy It

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Here’s What Will Smith’s Resignation From the Academy Means

Click here to read the full article. On Friday afternoon, Will Smith announced in a statement that he was resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast. The Academy plans to forge ahead and conduct a formal investigation and disciplinary process on April 18, at which time the organization could impose further sanctions or punishment in accordance with its bylaws. In the meantime, here’s what Smith’s resignation means for the actor’s Oscars future: Yes, he still gets to keep his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” Yes, he can still get invited to future Academy Awards ceremonies Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Smith Resigns From Academy Over Chris Rock Oscars Slap Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith, facing possible expulsion or suspension after he assaulted Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast, has instead resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The move comes as the actor is embroiled in the gravest crisis of his career and as the organization behind the Academy Awards has struggled in its attempts to deal with the fallout from the altercation. In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable” and said that he will accept any additional consequences that the Academy’s Board of Governors deems appropriate. “The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

20 best Mother’s Day gifts for 2022: From turntables and beauty boxes to female-founded wine collections

We should never need an excuse to spoil our mums, but Mother’s Day (on 27 March, add it to your calendar) is a good reminder to do the decent thing.However, finding the perfect pressie to say thanks for all she’s done can be a tall order. Whoever you’re shopping for – whether it’s your gran, mum or another matriarch in your life – you’ll need to consider their tastes and interests to choose something that will truly delight. Clue: it’s probably not petrol station flowers or corner shop chocs.If you need a little more help to come up with the...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Keanu
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Bette Davis
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Taste Of Home

18 Home Decor Items from The Pioneer Woman We’re Shopping Now

There are so many cute must-haves in The Pioneer Woman's decor line—and it's all super affordable!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
Lima News

Tips on buying clothes for little girls

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: Now that my toddler has outgrown onesies and has moved on to wearing real clothes, I’m finding it frustrating to shop for her. The offerings are mostly pink, adorned with rainbows and unicorns. Few of the pants have pockets and many of the clothes have sparkles, sequins or lace, adornments that don’t do well in the wash and aren’t great for outdoor play. Any ideas?
APPAREL
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Good Hair Day#Long Hair#Hair Types#Mother S Day#The Monstera Deliciosa#Sill
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

10 best unusual Mother’s Day gifts that are a little outside the box, from kitchen gadgets to family portraits

Don’t get us wrong, flowers, chocolates and expensive fragrances are not to be sniffed at on Mother’s Day – or on any occasion – however we can all agree these are customary choices, which mean they are all very safe but perhaps not the most inspiring gifts.There is no harm in going off-piste when it comes to Mother’s Day gifting – particularly if there is something a little more niche out there you think your mum will love.In this round-up we’ve included homewares, jewellery, artworks and even wine, but all our selections have a twist.We wanted to find items that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
CELEBRITIES
Real Simple

Shoppers Love These Crisp Percale Sheets That Are 'Cool to the Touch'—and They're on Sale

Creating a bedroom sanctuary that'll ensure you get your best sleep possible starts with your bedding. While snuggling under a cozy duvet cover and flannel sheets might have worked in the winter, spring is on its way, and that means it's time to swap them out for cooler materials that'll keep you comfortable and sweat-free all night. If you're tired of tossing, turning, and kicking off the covers, consider the Eddie Bauer Cotton Percale Sheets that are up to 56 percent off at Amazon now.
SHOPPING
Variety

Chuck Lorre’s 700th Vanity Card Pays Tribute to the 100th Episode of ‘Young Sheldon’

Click here to read the full article. For his landmark 700th vanity card, Chuck Lorre chose physics. Lorre’s 700th card happened to coincide with the 100th episode of “Young Sheldon,” which he co-created and executive produces with Steve Molaro. And so, given the scientific nature of the character of Sheldon Cooper, it made sense to share a physics equation that adds up to… 100. Immediately following “Young Sheldon” on CBS this Thursday night was another show Lorre executive produces, “United States of Al,” which ended with Lorre’s 701st card. Which, naturally, poked fun at the 700th card: Lorre’s self-penned vanity cards have...
TV & VIDEOS
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy