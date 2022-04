A former southern Iowa puppy mill owner pleads guilty and is now looking at jail time. According to KCCI, Daniel Gingerich owned a puppy mill is southern Iowa which had 120 violations in six months that included "failure to provide adequate nutrition, water and veterinary care for his dogs which resulted in unnecessary suffering and death." We told you back in November of 2021 that he was fined over $40,000 for the puppy mill conditions. Gingerich pleaded guilty to two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. These charges are a serious misdemeanor.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO