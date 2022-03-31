This Kalamazoo Bar Will Now Be Opening at 7 AM. Here’s Why
By Chelsea Rose
18 hours ago
For the majority of us, the idea of a bar opening at 7 AM may be a bit confusing. Who in the world is drinking that early in the morning? Third-shifters, that's who. Again, for the majority of people, a typical workday might look like an 8 AM - 5 PM...
