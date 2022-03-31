ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Naomi Osaka rallies past Belinda Bencic, earns spot in Miami Open final

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago


MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Naomi Osaka cried tears of joy into her towel after a semifinal win over Belinda Bencic, clinching a spot in the women's singles final of the 2022 Miami Open on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The No. 77 player in the WTA rankings fired 18 aces and 43 winners in the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 2020 Summer Games gold medalist from Switzerland.

"This tournament means a lot to me," Osaka said in her on-court interview. "It's my first time in the finals here. I'm really thankful."

Bencic fired seven aces and totaled 33 unforced errors and eight double faults in the loss. The No. 28 player in the world also converted 4 of 12 break points.

Osaka totaled 28 unforced errors and three double faults. She converted 5 of 12 break points.

"I didn't really feel like I figured her out," Osaka said of Bencic. "I felt like all i could do was keep fighting for every point. Somehow I managed to win. She is a really amazing player."

The former world No. 1 will face either American Jessica Pegula or Iga Swiatek of Poland at 1 p.m. Saturday in the women's singles final.

Pegula and Swiatek face off Thursday night in the second women's semifinal.

