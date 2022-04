It took awhile for the Colts to find their starting quarterback for 2022 but they did when they traded for Matt Ryan but now that they have their QB they have stood pat when it comes to actually giving him weapons to work with. The Colts have arguably one of the worst wide receiver/tight end/left tackle situations in the NFL and yet they seem perfectly content to sit back and try to correct a lot of issues through the draft or lower-tier free agents. If that’s the case, it’s hard to believe they’ll be actual players in the loaded AFC picture.

