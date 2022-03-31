ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daddy Yankee expands goodbye tour: How to buy tickets, best prices, schedule

By Matt Levy
 2 days ago
Daddy Yankee is making sure he gets every “last turn” during his “La Ultima Vuelta Tour.”. The Puerto Rican reggaeton star has expanded the farewell tour, adding more North American cities. One of those concerts will be at New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark on Sept....

Newark, NJ
