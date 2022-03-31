Daddy Yankee expands goodbye tour: How to buy tickets, best prices, schedule

Announcement of Daddy Yankee from his websiteImage credit: Canva. It is not often an artist gets to perform for Dick Clark's Rocking New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest from their hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico and then just 2 months later call it a career. But this past Sunday, March 20th, 2022, we heard a lot of social media chatter about a surprising announcement from the music world, as the "King Of Reggaeton" Daddy Yankee indicated he was retiring via a message on his website and other social media platforms which have been viewed 10's of millions of times in just 2 days. The update from Daddy Yankee was heartfelt and came via a short video on his home page where the title translates to "At Last I See The Goal" - This message is for you. The synapsis is he is announcing his retirement after 32 years by giving the best album and concert tour. He also plans on enjoying everything the fans have given him. I can not disagree with this strategy, but at just 46 years old, I personally feel this is not the last we will see of Daddy Yankee. See the full announcement here - Daddy Yankee.com.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO