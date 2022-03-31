Hammock & Hang

Another day, another alligator on a Florida golf course. But a big guy last week wasn’t just hanging out on the links in Lakeland. The gator was having a full-on feast — of another gator. An onlooker, Julie Marchillo Smith, posted the video on her Facebook page, writing,...
A dog was snatched up by an alligator on the Venice campus of the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, near the Lake Jervey Nature Path. The marshy lake is at the north...
Apparently, alligators like the taste of alligator meat. That, at least, is one takeaway from a recent viral video. Julie Marchillo Smith recorded her shocking encounter with a monster gator holding a smaller—limp—gator between its jaws on March 8, 2022. The incident took place at a golf course in Lakewood, Florida.
An alligator was photographed with a football in its mouth in South Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve, sparking an online debate as to whether it was playing with the ball or trying to eat it. Both ideas are equally absurd, but that didn’t stop social media from making countless...
A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
Alligators in Florida swamps typically inspire fear and awe, but one near Lake Okeechobee is being called an inspiration after video showed it struggling to walk on three legs. The trail camera video, recorded by wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer, shows a 6-foot alligator missing one of its front legs —...
Alligators are notorious in Florida for showing up in the darnedest places, but one demonstrated real chutzpah days ago when it took over the school’s eight-lane, 25-meter competition pool just as the swim team was about to practice. It happened Friday, March 11, at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida,...
There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
Spring has sprung, and, for a lot of folks, that means ideal camping weather. If you’re looking for a good night’s sleep under the stars while you become one with nature, a comfortable camping hammock is essential. So Outsider put several camping hammocks to the sleep test, and we’re ready to make a recommendation: Skyloft Hammock from Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO).
Comments / 0