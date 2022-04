The Geneva Athena A.C.E. Scholarship program is accepting applications for their 2022 scholarships. A.C.E. stands for Award for Continuing Education. The scholarships are awarded to women 25 and older in eastern Ontario, Yates and Seneca Counties whose educations have been interrupted for whatever reason. The money can be used to get a GED, a college degree or professional certification. The deadline to apply is June 1. Winners must be enrolled in a qualifying program by September 30.

GENEVA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO