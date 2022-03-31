ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oscars Producer Will Packer Says Authorities Were ‘Prepared’ to Arrest Will Smith After Chris Rock Altercation

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295any_0evvsr2W00

An unexpected bump. Will Packer , who produced the 2022 Oscars , is opening up about what went down behind the scenes after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock .

Will Smith and Chris Rock's 2022 Oscars Incident: Everything to Know

Read article

A clip from Packer's Friday, April 1, Good Morning America interview aired as part of ABC World News Tonight on Thursday, March 31, during which he claimed that authorities were at the ready after Smith, 53, rushed the Dolby Theatre stage.

"They were saying, 'This is battery.' That was the word they used in that moment," Packer alleged. "They said, 'We will go get him. We are prepared. We will go get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAsIz_0evvsr2W00
Will Packer, Will Smith, and Chris Rock. Shutterstock (3)

However, Packer claimed that Rock, 57, put a stop to the chaos. "They were laying out the options, and as they were talking, Chris ... was being very dismissive of those options," the producer recalled. "He was like, 'No, I’m fine.' ... Even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.' The LAPD officers finish laying out what his options were. And they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?' And he said, 'No.'"

Packer previously poked fun at the shocking moment, tweeting after the Sunday, March 27, awards show, "Welp... I said it wouldn't be boring #Oscars." He went on to describe the altercation as "a very painful moment" for him "on many levels."

Comedians Defend Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

Read article

Smith stunned everyone in attendance at the Academy Awards on Sunday when he got up out of his seat in response to a joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith 's shaved head. (​​The Red Table Talk host, 50, has alopecia .)

"Keep my wife's name out your f--king mouth," the I Am Legend actor shouted when he returned after slapping Rock across the face .

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Rock declined to file an official report with the Los Angeles Police Department. Multiple sources later informed Us that Smith has not privately reached out to the comedian to address the incident.

However, the King Richard star — who won the Oscar for best actor on Sunday night — did take to social media to publicly apologize to Rock. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 28. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Relive Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith's Romance: 1st Meeting to Oscars 2022

Read article

Smith called himself a "work in progress," going on to directly name Rock in his statement. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to The Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."

The Everybody Hates Chris alum, for his part, broke his silence on the Oscars drama during a comedy show at the Wilbur Theater in Boston. "I haven't talked to anyone despite what you may have heard," he reportedly told the audience on Wednesday, March 30, adding that he was "still processing what happened."

Rock put on "a great show," an eyewitness exclusively told Us . "[The audience] laughed a lot and it really cut the tension."

Comments / 7

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Will Packer
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Abc World News Tonight#Abc World News#Dolby Theatre#Lapd#Welp
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Chris Rock Was Never Asked If He Wanted Will Smith Removed From Oscars Post-Slap: Sources

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While Will Packer told Good Morning America this morning that Will Smith was not removed from the Oscars because Chris Rock didn’t want that, Deadline hears from reliable sources that this not the case. We’re told that Packer is conflating this from a conversation that happened after Smith slapped him onstage, where Rock told Packer he did not want to press charges. Had he chosen to do that, the LAPD would have removed Smith and arrested him. Had Packer asked Rock if he wanted Smith removed from the building, he might have gotten...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy